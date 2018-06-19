Nokia 2 to receive Android 8.1 Oreo update through beta programme

The Nokia 2 will now receive Android 8.1 Oreo, as pointed out by CPO Juho Sarvikas on Twitter. The Nokia 2 will now receive Android 8.1 Oreo, as pointed out by CPO Juho Sarvikas on Twitter.

The Nokia 2 will now receive Android 8.1 Oreo, as pointed out by CPO Juho Sarvikas on Twitter. This update will be rolled out to the phone through an update, that is part of the Nokia Phones Beta Labs programme. Under these updates, the Nokia 2 shall also receive memory optimisations from Android Go.

As per Sarvikas’ tweet, users will be able to test out Android 8.1 Oreo on the Nokia 2. While adding a small video representing the rollout of Android Oreo, the tweet of HMD CMO Sarvikas also includes a link, from where 8.1 Oreo update can be accessed. Being part of the Android One programme, Nokia 2 will also receive updates until the end of 2019, which is part of Google’s two-year support period for the device. Launched with Android 7.1.1. Nougat, this is the first OS upgrade for this Nokia phone.

Priced at Rs 6,999, the Nokia 2 features a 5-inch LCD HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Running the 1.3GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 processor, it is backed by a 4100 mAh battery. Its storage configuration includes 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal memory, expandable via microSD support.

On the camera front, the Nokia 2 sports an 8MP rear lens, as well as a 5MP selfie sensor. Connectivity options on this phone includes 4G LTE and VoLTE compatibility, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a micro USB port. This phone includes sensors like Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, and Accelerometer. The Nokia 2 is available in India as a dual-SIM variant. This is the last among all Nokia phones launched last year to receive Android Oreo.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd