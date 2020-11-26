HMD Global launches Nokia 2.4 in India at Rs 10,399

Nokia 2.4 has a fingerprint sensor on the back (Express Photo: Arun Rawal)

HMD Global launched its budget smartphone Nokia 2.4 today at Rs 10,399 for the sole 3GB RAM and 64GB internal storage variant. It will be available online exclusively on the Nokia website. Nokia 2.4 sports a bigger 6.5-inch HD+ screen compared to the 6.2-inch screen on its predecessor. The large screen has an aspect ratio of 20:9 and 1600×720 pixels.

Nokia 2.4 is powered by the Mediatek Helio P22 processor and runs on Android 10 OS out of the box but Nokia claims it is Android 11 ready, even though there is no fixed date for the rollout. The company also promises two years of Android upgrades and three years of monthly security updates.

On the front, it has a 5MP selfie camera housed inside a waterdrop-style notch. It also has noticeable bezels all around and the Nokia logo at the bottom of the screen. On the rear, it has a dual-camera setup with a 13MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor for portrait shots. There is a fingerprint sensor on the back just below the camera module. Users can unlock the phone with AI phone unlock as well.

All of this is backed by a 4.500 mAh battery with Adaptive Battery technology. The Finland-based smartphone maker says that its battery can last up to two days. There is no fast-charging support and it is missing the Type-C port which has become common nowadays even at this price point.

Like most budget phones, Nokia 2.4 has a headphone jack. It has a dedicated Google Assistant button on the left side. It is available in three colours — Dusk, Charcoal and Fjord. Also, the storage is expandable up to 512GB via microSD card.

ALSO READ | Nokia 2.4 first impressions: A budget smartphone banking on software

Nokia 2.4 will go up against the likes of Realme Narzo and C series, Micromax IN Note 1, Redmi 9 Prime, Moto G9 and others. With the launch of the budget smartphone, Nokia seems to be banking on clean software experience rather than making the device specs-heavy.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd