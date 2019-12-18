Nokia 2.3 with 2GB RAM, dual cameras, 4000mAh battery launched in India

Nokia 2.3 sports a 6.2-inch HD+ in-cell display with a resolution of 1520×720 pixels. Nokia 2.3 sports a 6.2-inch HD+ in-cell display with a resolution of 1520×720 pixels.

HMD Global has launched its entry-level, Nokia 2.3 smartphone in India. It is priced at Rs 8,199 for the sole 2GB RAM/32GB storage variant. The device will go on sale starting December 27 via the company’s own website, authorised retail stores, Croma, Reliance, Sangeetha, Poorvika, Big C and MyG stores across the country.

The company is also offering customers a free one-year replacement guarantee on the phone covering hardware defects. Under which consumers purchasing the device before March 31 will get a new unit from the Nokia Mobile Care service centres if they notice any hardware failure or manufacturing defects, up to a year.

Launch offers include benefits of Rs 7,200 if customers opt for the Rs 249 or Rs 349 prepaid plan on Reliance Jio. The breakdown consists of a Rs 2,200 cashback, discount worth Rs 2,000 on Zoomcar and vouchers worth Rs 3,000 on Cleartrip.

Nokia 2.3 sports a 6.2-inch HD+ in-cell display with a resolution of 1520×720 pixels. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio A22 processor paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage expandable up to 400GB via a microSD card. It runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system in its stock configuration. The company has promised an upgrade to Android 10 in the future. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh battery with support for 5W charging.

The device sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 13MP primary sensor paired with a secondary 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it features a 5MP sensor for taking selfies.

