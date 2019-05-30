Nokia 2.2 to launch on June 6: Report

HMD Global is going to host an event on June 6 in India where it is expected to launch the Nokia 9 PureView. The company has also sent out invites saying ‘Block Your Date’. However, according to a report, the company will also be hosting an event in Italy on the same date where it is expected to unveil the Nokia 2.2 or the Nokia X71.

The NokiaPowerUser through its sources has reported that HMD Global will host a ‘global event’ in Italy to launch completely new devices. It said that the company may be planning to launch the Nokia 2.2 also known as Nokia Wasp on the June 6 global event. The device has reportedly passed through certification in India and many other markets.

Another device that is being rumoured to be unveiled at the Italy event is the Nokia X71. The smartphone was earlier launched in Taiwan back in April. The X71 may also be called the Nokia 6.2 but the NokiaPowerUser report said that it may get launched at a bigger event than the one being held in Italy.

Coming back to Nokia 2.2, the smartphone has been spotted on US FCC certification earlier revealing that the device will come with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. It is being rumoured to have 145.96 x 70.56 as height and width.

However, it must be noted that so far HMD Global has not officially confirmed or announced of the event in Italy.