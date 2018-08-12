Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3.1 3GB RAM model, Nokia 5.1 now available in India: Price, specifications

Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3.1’s 3GB RAM model, and Nokia 5.1 will be available for purchase in India, starting August 12. Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3.1’s 3GB RAM model, and Nokia 5.1 will be available for purchase in India, starting August 12.

Nokia’s latest smartphones from the budget portfolio, Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3.1 3GB RAM/32GB storage model and Nokia 5.1 are available for purchase in the Indian smartphone market from August 12, which is today. The smartphones will be made available for purchase via Paytm Mall, Nokia online store, and retail stores as well. Nokia 5.1 and Nokia 3.1 are a part of Google’s Android One initiative, while, the affordable Nokia 2.1 is the company’s latest Android Go smartphone.

Nokia 2.1 comes for a price of Rs 6,999 and it is available in three colour options- Blue/Copper, Blue/Silver, and Grey/Silver. Nokia 3.1 3GB RAM/32GB storage version comes for a price of Rs 11,999 and it is available in three colour options- Blue/Copper, Black/Chrome, and White/Iron. Nokia 5 2018 edition aka Nokia 5.1 has been priced at Rs 14,999 and it comes in three colour schemes- Copper, Tempered Blue, and Black. The Black version, however, will be made available a few weeks later.

As for launch offers, all the three Nokia smartphones provide 10 per cent cashback on Paytm recharges and bill payments. All phones bundle cashback offers and data benefits from telecom operators Vodafone and Idea as well. For those who purchase Nokia 3.1 or the Nokia 5.1, they can avail an extra 5 per cent cashback on making the purchase using ICICI debit or credit card.

Also Read: HMD Global sends out invites for August 21 event in India; Nokia 6.1 Plus launch likely

Nokia 2.1 launch in India: Price, specifications

Nokia 2.1 sports a 5.5-inch HD display with an aspect ratio of 16:9. The Android Oreo (Go edition) phone is powered by a Snapdragon 425 processor coupled with 1GB RAM and 8GB of expandable storage. A microSD card slot is also available for memory expansion (up to 128GB ). The phone is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

As for the camera, Nokia 2.1 sports an 8MP rear sensor with autofocus and LED flash support. Up front, it has a 5MP front camera. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS/A-GPS, a micro USB port for charging, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Nokia 3.1 launch in India: Price, specifications

Nokia 3.1 sports a 5.2-inch HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass protection layered on top. It runs a stock version of Android Oreo. Powering the phone is an octa-core MediaTek MT6750 chipset paired with 3GB of RAM. It comes with 32GB native storage which is expandable up to 128GB via microSD card.

In terms of camera, the Nokia 3.1 offers a 13MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, autofocus, and an LED flash module. On the front, it gets an 8MP fixed focus sensor with f/2.0 aperture and an 84.6-degree field-of-view. It carries a 2,900mAh battery. Connectivity on the phone includes 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, micro-USB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Nokia 5.1 launch in India: Price, specifications

Meanwhile, Nokia 5 (2018) bears a 5.5-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD display with an aspect ratio of 18:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by a MediaTek MT6755S SoC paired with 3GB RAM. It comes with 32GB internal storage, and expandable memory up to 128GB via microSD support.

As for the optics, the Nokia 5.1 gets a 16MP rear sensor with PDAF and an LED flash support. At the front, it has an 8MP fixed focus lens. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, a micro USB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd