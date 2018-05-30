Nokia 2.1 vs Nokia 2: Here is what’s new on the Android Go phone

Nokia 2.1 vs Nokia 2 (2017): A quick look at what is new on the Android Go smartphone. Nokia 2.1 vs Nokia 2 (2017): A quick look at what is new on the Android Go smartphone.

Nokia 2.1 is the new Android Go edition smartphone from the company. HMD Global had launched a Nokia 2 smartphone last year as well, which had budget specifications and a price tag of Rs 6,999 in India. The Nokia 2.1 is being touted as a major upgrade over its 2017 version. So what has changed with Nokia 2.1 and what are the major highlights of this smartphone? We take a quick look below.

Nokia 2.1 continues the big battery trend

The highlight of the Nokia 2.1 is the battery, which is now 4000 mAh with HMD Global claiming this phone will have a 2-day battery life. However, the Nokia 2 from 2017 had 4100 mAh battery as well, so there’s not such a drastic jump. Still, Nokia 2.1 will have an average global price of $115, which is around Rs 7,700 and if it it launched at a price of Rs 6,999 like the last year’s variant, this would be a good price. The fact that Nokia 2.1 continues with the big battery trend is good news, especially in the budget category, where this can be a differentiating factor.

Nokia 2.1 now has a bigger display

Nokia 2.1 sports a much bigger display of 5.5-inch inches with HD resolution compared to the 5-inch LCD HD display from the Nokia 2 of 2017. The bigger display at a budget price is another pro for the Nokia 2.1 in terms of specifications. Nokia 2.1 has a Cover Glass with anti-fingerprint coating, though the previous version had Corning Gorilla 3 on top for protection.

Also read: Nokia 5.1, Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 2.1 launched: Specifications, prices

Nokia 2.1 is now an Android Go phone

One of the key feature of all HMD Global phones is that they run pure stock Android, and get regular updates. HMD Globla has been quick in rolling out the latest version of Android on its phones. Nokia 2 for instance, will get Android Oreo 8.1. In the budget segment, regular OS updates are rare. With Nokia 2.1, the phone runs Android Oreo Go edition, which is a version of the software designed for phones with less than 1GB RAM and around 8GB storage.

Android Oreo Go edition means the phone comes pre-loaded with Go versions of Google’s key apps like Google Assistant Go, Gmail Go, Google Maps Go, etc in order to save space. Google will let users download the regular version of these apps as well on Android Go edition phones. Nokia 1 was the first Go edition phone from the company. With Android Go, Google promises more on-board storage and smoother performance. Plus Nokia 2.1 will get Android P as the company has already confirmed.

Nokia 2.1 sports a bigger 5.5-inch display and new Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor. Nokia 2.1 sports a bigger 5.5-inch display and new Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor.

Nokia 2.1 sports an improved processor

Nokia 2.1 has an improved processor compared to the previous variant. The phone now runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor, which is a 64-bit quad-core one clocked at 1.4Ghz. The previous Nokia 2 had a 1.3GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 processor. Nokia 2.1’s improved processor should result in an overall better performance for the phone.

Read more: Nokia 5 vs Nokia 5.1, Nokia 3.1 vs Nokia 3: Specifications comparison

Nokia 2.1: Newer design, other features

Nokia 2.1 has dual front-facing stereo speakers as well. The phone continues with polycarbonate back, though it has metallic accents on the side like the Nokia 6.1 or Nokia 6 (2018) smartphone. The Nokia 2.1 now comes in Blue/Copper, Blue/Silver and Grey/Silver colour combinations, and the overall design will make it stand out in the budget category.

The camera on the Nokia 2.1 is 8MP on the back and 5MP on the front. This is the same as the earlier variant, though if the camera performance has improved can only be determined after we get to review the device. Nokia 2.1 has Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, which were all there on Nokia 2. However, Nokia 2 also had an E-Compass sensor, which is no longer there on the newer variant. E-compass sensor helps phones in their orientation with Earth’s magnetic field and determine which way is north.

Both Nokia 2 and Nokia 2.1 have a microSD card slot with up 128GB support. Both have support for 4G LTE connectivity. Nokia 2.1 has WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n, along with GPS, AGPS, GLONASS, Beidou as well. The Nokia 2.1 does not have FM/Radio like the previous variant.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd