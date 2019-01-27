Nokia 1 Plus render, specifications leaked ahead of MWC 2019

Nokia 1 Plus has been leaked in a render that shows off its design, courtesy of Tiger Mobiles. The hardware specifications of the device have been leaked as well. The handset is expected to be an entry-level smartphone and will likely succeed the original Nokia 1 Android Go smartphone.

As seen in the above render, Nokia 1 Plus does not appear to look different from the Nokia 1. Like the previous generation model, the new phone will feature a screen with thick bezels and a single front-facing camera.

The specifications of the Nokia 1 Plus should be decent enough for an entry-level smartphone. As per the leaked info, Nokia 1 Plus will likely feature a display with a resolution of 480 x 960 and an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under the hood, the phone will be powered by MediaTek MT6739WW with a PowerVR GE8100 GPU.

Keep in mind that the Nokia 1 came with MediaTek’s MT6737M processor. It’s also being said that the Nokia 1 Plus will retain the connectivity features of the Nokia 1 including Dual-Sim support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a MicroUSB port. The device will run on Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box.

HMD Global could launch the Nokia 1 Plus, alongside the Nokia 9 PureView and Nokia 6.2 at MWC 2019 in Barcelona, Spain. The Finnish company is holding its MWC 2019 event on February 24.