Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 1, and Nokia 2.1 to receive Android 10 (Go Edition) starting Q1 2020

Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 1, and Nokia 2.1 will get Android 10 (Go Edition) update starting Q1 2020, HMD Global’s Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas has confirmed in a tweet. The update for Nokia 1 Plus will arrive in Q1, while Nokia 2.1 and Nokia 1 will receive it in Q2.

Android 10 (Go Edition) was recently launched by Google. The Android Go edition version is designed for entry-level phones and comes with optimisations that can run smoothly on budget devices. Nokia 1 Plus, Nokia 1, and Nokia 2.1 will be among the first devices to receive Android 10 (Go Edition) update.

Perhaps, the biggest feature of Android 10 (Go edition) is the Adiantum encryption support, which is basically a new type of encryption made for low-end devices. It does not require any special hardware to work and does not affect the performance of the device in any, claims Google.

More features that Android 10 (Go edition) will include are system-wide dark mode and screen gestures as well as speed improvements. With Android 10 (Go Edition), apps will open up to 10 per cent faster compared to Android 9.0 Pie, claims Google.

Entry level smartphone experience should not be a compromise. #Google proves it with new #Android 10 Go edition offering rich experiences with even better memory mgmt, performance & security. We are working to bring them first on #Nokia smartphones 🙏https://t.co/6K9QaYCY2p pic.twitter.com/5jWHrJPV4q — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) September 27, 2019

Google has added Go edition of apps from more developers like Uber, Facebook, Messenger, and Spotify in addition to the existing Gmail Go, YouTube Go, etc. The update will roll out later this fall for a number of older devices as well such as Nokia 1, Xiaomi Redmi Go and more.