The Nothing phone (1) isn’t getting a ‘Lite’ version, says Carl Pei

Weeks after the launch of the original Nothing phone (1) which went official on July 12, reports of the next smartphone by the London-based startup were already surfacing on the web. These suggested that Pei and team are working on a Nothing phone (1) variant without the Glyph lights on the back. This phone was also dubbed the Nothing phone (1) Lite.

However, Carl Pei has taken to Twitter to announce that there are no such plans for a Lite Nothing phone. In a recent tweet, Carl Pei quote tweets Android Police, and suggests that the reports of a Glyph-less Nothing phone are simply “Fake News”.

That leaves fans with the Nothing phone (1) as the only phone from the brand for now. While a successor is expected sooner or later, we think Nothing’s next smartphone could likely be a more powerful version of the phone (1), a logical move that would help the brand make a larger impact on the Android smartphone market than what it did this year.

Nothing working on two new wireless earbuds

In other news, Nothing has been working on two new audio products, as per leaks. In a new tweet, Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) has hinted that the Nothing B155 and Nothing B157 wireless earphones are in the pipeline and have received the SGS Fimko certification.

Nothing B155 and Nothing B157 wireless earphones receive the SGS Fimko certification. The Nothing B157 have already cleared the Indian BIS certification.#Nothing #NothingEar1Stick #NothingEar2 pic.twitter.com/p0LbxBSIlv — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) August 4, 2022

The Nothing B157 had also received the BIS certification earlier this year and was expected to launch alongside the phone (1) as the Nothing ear (1) stick. Now, it seems like Nothing will hold a separate launch event to introduce both the earbuds. More information on these earbuds is currently unavailable and we don’t know which earbuds of the two will launch in India.