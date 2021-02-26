No OnePlus 9e or Lite: Will OnePlus 9R be the name for the budget variant?

OnePlus 9R could be the name for the most affordable phone in this year's series. (Image of OnePlus Nord used for representational purposes)

The OnePlus 9 series is expected to include three phones this year: the OnePlus 9 Pro, a regular OnePlus 9 and a more affordable option, which has so far been dubbed as OnePlus 9e or OnePlus 9 Lite. Some leaks even claimed it will be called the OnePlus 9 SE, a take on the Apple iPhone SE. But it looks like the name might end up being OnePlus 9R, according to the tipster Evan Blass.

Blass posted an image of a source code showing OnePlus 9R in the name, which indicates that the brand might consider this name. While Blass has not given details of where he found the code, it is interesting to see OnePlus picking an entirely new moniker for its upcoming phone. Last year, the OnePlus Nord was the mid-range option from the brand, but it looks like OnePlus 9R might end being the name for 2021.

OnePlus 9R leaks, expected specifications

The OnePlus 9 series is expected to launch in March, though the company might not launch all three variants at the same time. All three phones will of course make their way to India and likely be Amazon exclusive. OnePlus also sells its devices via its own India website.

According to leaks, OnePlus 9R or the OnePlus 9 Lite as it has been referred to earlier, will feature a big 6.5-inch display with FHD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Last year’s OnePlus Nord had a display with 90 Hz refresh rate as well. The phone is expected to have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 processor, and not a 700 series processor. This is a 5G-ready chipset as well. The maximum RAM offered will be 8GB along with 128GB storage.

The OnePlus 9R is also expected to sport a dual-camera at the back. According to an earlier leak by TechMania, the phone will have 64MP main camera and 8MP ultra-wide camera, coupled with a 5,000mAh battery.

With regard to the OnePlus 9 Pro, the phone is expected to have 120 Hz refresh rate, 6.7-inch display, Snapdragon 888 processor. The camera will be a 48MP main camera and a 64MP ultra-wide camera, and a telephoto lens as well.