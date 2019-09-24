No, Huawei Mate 30 will not have an unlocked bootloader

Yesterday, it was reported that the Huawei will keep the bootloader on the Mate 30 series unlocked, however, Huawei spokesperson clarifies that the company doesn’t have any plans to unlock the bootloader on the latest Mate series.

Huawei CEO Richard Yu told Android Authority that the company will unlock the bootloader on the Mate 30 series to give users more freedom to the consumers. The report quoted Yu as:

“We limited [bootloader unlocking] because we wanted to guarantee more security for consumers. But this time we will leave more freedom for the consumers so they can do more customization by themselves. So we are planning to let consumers do that.”

The news was well received by the Huawei fans as an unlocked bootloader would have meant that users could flash a new ROM on to the Mate 30 series. This would have enabled an advanced user to have Google Play Store, apps, and services on their Huawei device.

While flashing a ROM on a device is a simple process, not every user installs a third-party ROM on a smartphone as it opens up a Pandora’s Box of problems and usually voids the warranty on a device. Huawei used to unlock the bootloader on its devices but later it stopped the practices for security concerns.

However, a Huawei spokesperson reached out to Android Authority and some other publications to clarify that Huawei has “no plans” to unlock the bootloader on the Mate 30 series devices. In the scheme of things, this has become even more confusing as things continue to swing here and there for Huawei ever since the US ban.

Huawei had reportedly been working on an Android replacement for years and the HarmonyOS was introduced in August. But Huawei founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei admitted earlier this month that the company has not yet considered how to get HarmonyOS to run on a mobile phone.

Despite the Mate 30 series not having Google Play, apps, and services, Huawei expects the device to ship roughly 20 million units, reported Android Authority. The Mate 30 series was launched last week powered by the new Kirin 990 processor running the Android 10 operating system with company’s own EMUI 1 skin on top. Huawei replaced the Google Play Services with its own solutions and the Play Store was replaced by Huawei’s App Gallery.