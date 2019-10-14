No clear use case for foldable phones, staying away for now: OnePlus CEO

Unless there is clear evidence that the foldable form factor brings value to the users, OnePlus won’t be planning for such a device, CEO Pete Lau said in London on the sidelines of the OnePlus 7T Pro launch. “The technology and the ability to have foldable screens are not very mature yet.”

One flagship trend for 2020, Lau said, would definitely be 5G becoming a standard. ‘In India, for example, there may not be 5G availability next year as a whole and we’ll have to see how things progress. So again, this has to go back to looking at the suitability for products in different regions,” he told journalists in London.

“We launched the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G device in a few different countries,” Lau said, adding that OnePlus was looking at the ability to have the suitability of such a product in different countries. “It’s not related to a Pro series or T series or another device that must have 5G. Instead, we are looking at what are the circumstances and what’s the suitable opportunity to build a 5G device.”

Ruling out the possibility of an affordable TV range from his company, Lau said: “Our TV positioning is aligned with our smartphones that we are focused on delivering the best possible TV product experience. So for now, we’re not considering a more mid-range or other type of TV products.”

He, however, added that there will definitely be new TV products in the coming year. He said the company was looking for content partnerships in different geographies and did not rule out the possibility of the TV being launched in Europe and other markets.

Lau said the typical product development phase for OnePlus products last about a year. But there are exceptions. “For example, the 90Hz display. This is something that we were working on two years ago, far in advance of actually launching in the markets.”

Call the US a “carrier driven market”, he said they need to look at working with partners for the best launch plan and profitability. Hence, the plan was to “create different timings of different plans for different regions and different partners”.

With the OnePlus 7 Pro, Lau said, the company pushed to deliver as much as possible on user experience and value driven improvements through new technology. “So we really pushed the boundaries of tech. If the tech is well received, it is good. Our intention is to bring it to the wider series and to the future series of devices. And that’s what we’ve done with the 7T series.”

Disclaimer The writer was in London on the invite of OnePlus