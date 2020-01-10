Samsung’s next foldable phone will be Galaxy Bloom, flagship to be Galaxy S20

Samsung’s next foldable phone could launch next month. Samsung’s next foldable phone could launch next month.

Samsung has big plans for the year 2020. The company has already launched two smartphones this year, namely Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite. Both the phones will launch in India very soon. The South Korean smartphone manufacturer will bring many more devices in the days to come. Next month, at the Unpacked event on February 11, Samsung is said to launch a foldable phone with clamshell-like design and the successor to the Galaxy S10 series, which is likely to be called Galaxy S20.

So far, we have heard several rumours about clamshell foldable phone as well as Galaxy S20. But, now for the first ever time some confirmation comes from Samsung itself about the phones. If a report coming from a Korean website is to be believed, during a closed meeting at CES 2020 Samsung’s mobile division CEO DJ Koh talked about the upcoming foldable phone and the Galaxy S10 successor and revealed some details.

Galaxy Bloom incoming

Koh revealed the final name of the phones in the meeting. According to the report, the next foldable phone from Samsung will be called Galaxy Bloom and not Galaxy Fold 2 as rumoured earlier. Rumours so far have suggested that Samsung will launch two foldable phones this year, one will be chamshell like fold while the other one will be the successor to the Galaxy Fold aka Galaxy Fold 2.

For now, Koh just talked about the chamshell foldable phone or Galaxy Bloom. He didn’t say anything about why Samsung is calling it Galaxy Bloom and not Fold 2. However, he did explain that Galaxy Bloom’s design is inspired by the “silhouette of the compact makeup powder from French cosmetics juggernaut Lancôme”. Koh also said that the Bloom is designed specifically for women in their 20s.

Unlike the Galaxy Fold, the Galaxy Bloom is expected to be a cheaper foldable phone from Samsung. Rumours are that the foldable phone will come packed with Snapdragon 855 processor instead of 865. This is how Samsung will cut down the price of its upcoming foldable phone.

Samsung Galaxy S20 name revealed

In the same meeting, Koh also revealed some details about the Galaxy S10 successor. Until now, we have heard several rumours around the naming scheme of the Galaxy S11. Some rumours said the successor to the S10 will be called Galaxy S10 while others suggested that it will be the Galaxy S20.

In the meeting where Koh revealed the name of the clamshell foldable phone, the name of the Samsung Galaxy S10 successor was also revealed. The next flagship smartphone series from Samsung will be Galaxy S20 and not Galaxy S11, Koh said in the meeting reported the Korean publication. Both the Galaxy S20 series of phone and Galaxy Bloom are most likely launching on February 11 at Samsung’s Unpacked event.

