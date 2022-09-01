scorecardresearch
Next Oppo Find N foldable phone won’t have crease issues: Pete Lau

Upcoming Oppo foldable phone won't have crease issues: Pete Lau, the Chief Product Offer at Oppo announced in a post on the Chinese social media Weibo.

Oppo might also be working on a flip phone. (The older Oppo Find N is seen in this photo.)

Last year, Oppo launched its first ever foldable phone, the Find N. And earlier this month, rumour had it that the company was working on not one but two foldable phones, similar to Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4. It looks like Oppo has finally found a solution to the crease problem on foldable phones. According to a Weibo post by Pete Lau, Oppo’s Chief Product Officer, the company’s upcoming foldable device won’t have any problems will eliminate the creasing on the inner display.

While Lau did not specify anything, rumour has it that he might be talking about the successor to the Oppo Find N, which might be named Find N2 or Find N Fold.

Also Read |3 reasons why Oppo Find N does a better fold than other foldables

Ever since the inception of foldable phones, the crease problem has deterred many potential adopters. And even though improvements have been made in the last few years, the crease is something that still bothers many. For instance, both the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 have a noticeable crease at the point where the device is folded.

Lau went on to say that Oppo is also committed to making its products more sustainable and discussed technical planning, moulding hardware selection and user experience. According to the known tipster Digital Chat Station, the Find N2 is codenamed ‘White Swan’ and might feature either a Qualcomm or MediaTek-based processor with a 120hz refresh rate display. Oppo is expected to launch the phone sometime later this year.

Oppo recently announced it will be updating 35 smartphones to ColorOS 13 based on Android 13 by the next of next year.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-09-2022 at 12:32 IST
