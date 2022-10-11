Next iPhone SE could come with 6.1-inch display and notch, says report

Apple iPhone SE 4: Apple has so far released three smartphones under the SE-series, the original iPhone SE 2018, the iPhone SE 2020, and a 5G compatible iPhone SE 2022 that came out earlier this year. While the performance and capabilities of the iPhone SE-series has increased over time, the phones have still featured the outdated pre-iPhone X design with large bezels, TouchID and a really small form factor.

That could be changing with the next iPhone SE though, which would be the fourth in the series. As per new leaks by DSCC (Display Supply Chain Consultants) Analyst Ross Young via MacRumors, the iPhone SE 4 could come with a larger 6.1-inch screen and a notch on top.

The new information goes hand-in-hand with another circulating leak around the next iPhone SE that we have been seeing for months now, that suggested that the phone could come with the design and body of the iPhone XR, instead of the even older iPhone 8-series phones.

Now the iPhone XR also had a 6.1-inch display and came with a classic notch, one that’s slightly larger than the one we today see on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 series. It seems the next iPhone SE could feature this body with a newer chip like the A15 Bionic or A16 Bionic inside, along with support for 5G of course.

Other information like the presence of a TrueDepth camera, satellite connectivity or other modern iPhone features is still a mystery for the next iPhone SE for now, however, and there has still been no official word from Apple on the matter.

Note that this information is still the basis of recent leaks, and we suggest you take it with a grain of salt for now. The next iPhone SE has not been confirmed by Apple yet and could still be set for a 2024 launch, two years from now either way, since Apple pushes out a new SE-series phone every two years.