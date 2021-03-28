Next-generation iPad Pro to debut with A14X chip, performance to match Apple M1

The new iPad Pro is coming soon, and it’s going to be as powerful as the latest MacBook Air with the Arm-based M1 chip. The information comes from 9to5Mac, which has discovered the reference of the A14X chip in the fifth beta build of iOS 14.5 that mentions a chip called 13G. The chip, as many suggest, is likely to be the A14X processor that will power the soon-to-be-launched iPad Pro.

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard that the next-generation iPad Pro will be powered by the A14X processor. In fact, it has been widely reported that a new A14X chip, according to Bloomberg sources, “is on par with the faster M1 chip in the latest MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac mini.” Sure, the iPad Pro will be more powerful than its processor, but do we need that level of performance?

The iPad Pro is pitched at a certain type of consumer and those users already have a Mac. A Macbook Air, for instance, is designed to run legacy software and thus requires a powerful processor. Apple’s new Mac range, which runs on the company’s own processor inside, the Arm-based M1 chip, does satisfy most consumers — even pro users. The iPad Pro isn’t a MacBook Pro killer yet, though Apple’s high-end tablet is fast becoming a laptop replacement for some people.

A more powerful A14X processor will give the iPad Pro the ability to run more desktop-quality apps. A lot of productivity-centric apps such as Photoshop already run fine on the iPad Pro. Reports suggest the new iPad Pro will continue to be offered in two screen sizes, however, the 12.9-inch might have a Mini LED screen. The upcoming iPad Pro is also rumoured to come with a Thunderbolt port.

Apple is apparently holding a launch event in April where it might debut the new iPad Pro. A couple of new devices are set to be launched next month including redesigned AirPods, a powerful Apple TV and AirTags.