Next-generation Motorola Razr design leaked, looks more like Galaxy Z Flip: Report

Tipster Evan Blass has revealed images of the next generation Motorola Razr device, which is apparently codenamed the Motorola Maven. He posted the images and others details about the phone on 91Mobiles, and these show a complete redesign that is a clear departure from the design language of the Razr series so far.

The device is more squared off, boxy and the signature ‘chin’ is nowhere to be seen. The overall shape and design seem to have much more in common with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip series than previous Razr devices. According to Blass’ report, the upcoming Motorola Razr 3 sports a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor next to a combination wide-angle and macro sensor with a 13MP resolution.

91Mobiles adds that Motorola was initially planning to offer two versions of the handset; one with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and another with the ‘Plus’ variant of the same, which is yet to be announced. But it is not clear if this will be the case given reported delays in the delivery of the latter chipset.

Blass notes that the fingerprint sensor has been moved to the power button, which is presumably on the side of the device. The next generation Razr device could launch in China in July or August.