scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 09, 2022
Must Read

Next-generation Motorola Razr design leaked, looks more like Galaxy Z Flip: Report

According to the leaked images, the next-generation Razr device could look more like the Galaxy Z Fold series than its own predecessors.

By: Tech Desk | Thalassery |
May 9, 2022 2:45:39 pm
Motorola Razr 5G, the next generation Motorola Razr design leakedThe Razr 5G, launched in 2020, is pictured here. (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia / Indian Express)

Tipster Evan Blass has revealed images of the next generation Motorola Razr device, which is apparently codenamed the Motorola Maven. He posted the images and others details about the phone on 91Mobiles, and these show a complete redesign that is a clear departure from the design language of the Razr series so far.

The device is more squared off, boxy and the signature ‘chin’ is nowhere to be seen. The overall shape and design seem to have much more in common with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip series than previous Razr devices. According to Blass’ report, the upcoming Motorola Razr 3 sports a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor next to a combination wide-angle and macro sensor with a 13MP resolution.

Also Read |Motorola Razr 5G is here and it’s a better foldable phone than before

91Mobiles adds that Motorola was initially planning to offer two versions of the handset; one with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset and another with the ‘Plus’ variant of the same, which is yet to be announced. But it is not clear if this will be the case given reported delays in the delivery of the latter chipset.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Blass notes that the fingerprint sensor has been moved to the power button, which is presumably on the side of the device. The next generation Razr device could launch in China in July or August.

Best of Express Premium

Explained: Cyclone Asani is on the way, but it won’t be another Fan...Premium
Explained: Cyclone Asani is on the way, but it won’t be another Fan...
ExplainSpeaking: RBI and the US Fed — The contrasting tale of two central...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: RBI and the US Fed — The contrasting tale of two central...
Ugo Astuto at Idea Exchange: ‘Russian aggression, not sanctions, is...Premium
Ugo Astuto at Idea Exchange: ‘Russian aggression, not sanctions, is...
Horoscope Today, May 9, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — chec...Premium
Horoscope Today, May 9, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — chec...
More Premium Stories >>

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 9RT first look
First look: OnePlus 9RT with triple camera, 120 Hz display launched in India

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

May 09: Latest News

Advertisement