New leak claims Apple’s next iPhone SE might look like iPhone XR

With the Apple September event just a week away, there is a lot of interest in the iPhone 14 series. And Apple is expected to do away with the mini option this time. But it looks like the next iPhone SE could also get a design revamp and might adopt the iPhone XR’s design in the future. Tipster Jon Prosser has claimed that “The SE 4, from what I understand – and I don’t think I’ve said this publicly – is just the ‌iPhone‌ XR.”

Currently, the third generation of the iPhone SE, which was launched earlier this year, takes inspiration from the iPhone 8. The latest iPhone SE has thick bezels on the top and bottom of the phone and a home button. In contrast, the iPhone XR features a 6.1-inch LCD screen, which means that if the upcoming iPhone SE is modelled after the iPhone XR, Apple might finally increase the screen size.

According to Prosser, the upcoming iPhone SE will have a 6.1-inch display with a big notch on the front, a single 12MP camera sensor on the back of the phone and IP67 water and dust resistance.

While not much is known about the upcoming iPhone SE at this point, display supply chain analyst Ross Young has suggested that the iPhone SE will feature a 5.7-inch display and might release it sometime in early 2023. The original iPhone SE was launched in 2016, followed by one in 2020, and then in 2022. So Apple bringing an iPhone SE in 2023 does seem rushed.

If the iPhone 14 non-pro variants retain last year’s A15 Bionic chip, it won’t be surprising to see that the next iPhone SE will have the same processor as the iPhone 14.