scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

New leak claims Apple’s next iPhone SE might look like iPhone XR

According to the known tipster Jon Prosser, the upcoming iPhone SE might be based on iPhone XR.

iPhone 14 conceptIt might also boast huge bezels on the top and buttom (Image credit: @AR72014 via Twitter)

With the Apple September event just a week away, there is a lot of interest in the iPhone 14 series. And Apple is expected to do away with the mini option this time. But it looks like the next iPhone SE could also get a design revamp and might adopt the iPhone XR’s design in the future. Tipster Jon Prosser has claimed that “The SE 4, from what I understand – and I don’t think I’ve said this publicly – is just the ‌iPhone‌ XR.”

Currently, the third generation of the iPhone SE, which was launched earlier this year, takes inspiration from the iPhone 8. The latest iPhone SE has thick bezels on the top and bottom of the phone and a home button. In contrast, the iPhone XR features a 6.1-inch LCD screen, which means that if the upcoming iPhone SE is modelled after the iPhone XR, Apple might finally increase the screen size.

According to Prosser, the upcoming iPhone SE will have a 6.1-inch display with a big notch on the front, a single 12MP camera sensor on the back of the phone and IP67 water and dust resistance.

Also Read |Hey, Apple…please don’t kill my iPhone mini

While not much is known about the upcoming iPhone SE at this point, display supply chain analyst Ross Young has suggested that the iPhone SE will feature a 5.7-inch display and might release it sometime in early 2023. The original iPhone SE was launched in 2016, followed by one in 2020, and then in 2022. So Apple bringing an iPhone SE in 2023 does seem rushed.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs firePremium
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs fire
Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’Premium
Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’
Delhi Confidential | ‘All You Need Is Love’: In talk on Sec 3...Premium
Delhi Confidential | ‘All You Need Is Love’: In talk on Sec 3...
Explained: Bengaluru’s Idgah maidan and the legal battle over the u...Premium
Explained: Bengaluru’s Idgah maidan and the legal battle over the u...
Also Read |Apple iPad 10th gen might shift the FaceTime HD camera, Touch ID position

If the iPhone 14 non-pro variants retain last year’s A15 Bionic chip, it won’t be surprising to see that the next iPhone SE will have the same processor as the iPhone 14.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 31-08-2022 at 10:38:16 am
Next Story

Ranveer Singh says he, Vicky Kaushal are mocked for marrying Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif: ‘Woh dono humare aukaat se…’

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Govt proposes a new regulator for ‘uniformity’ in all board exams

Govt proposes a new regulator for ‘uniformity’ in all board exams

Bengaluru Idgah row: A pot kept on steady simmer ahead of 2023 polls

Bengaluru Idgah row: A pot kept on steady simmer ahead of 2023 polls

Twitter user in Zubair arrest case is ‘Delhi businessman’ from Ajmer

Twitter user in Zubair arrest case is ‘Delhi businessman’ from Ajmer

Friendless and cornered, but Raje pushes back: 'Vasundhara phir se'

Friendless and cornered, but Raje pushes back: 'Vasundhara phir se'

Premium
Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’

Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’

Premium
Rahul, Rohit, Virat hope to get in the groove
India vs Hong Kong

Rahul, Rohit, Virat hope to get in the groove

Kamaal Rashid Khan: The original Bollywood troll

Kamaal Rashid Khan: The original Bollywood troll

Goa team to examine Gurgaon flat, farmhouse in Haryana
Sonali Phogat murder

Goa team to examine Gurgaon flat, farmhouse in Haryana

Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs fire

Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs fire

Premium
Guard slapped at Gurgaon society speaks: 'Don’t we have respect?'

Guard slapped at Gurgaon society speaks: 'Don’t we have respect?'

PM Modi, Ghulam Nabi Azad & recollections of a 2006 terror attack
Rewind & Replay

PM Modi, Ghulam Nabi Azad & recollections of a 2006 terror attack

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 10T 5G: Check out the latest flagship phone from OnePlus
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Aug 31: Latest News
Advertisement