Next Apple iPhone XR will get a major camera upgrade: Report

Apple is expected to launch three new iPhones this year, including a sequel to the iPhone XR. Even though the next iPhone XR is months away from the launch, we already have a fair idea of what to expect from the iPhone XR 2. Now a new report claims that the iPhone XR 2 will apparently come with a dual camera setup on the back.

According to Japanese blog Macotakara, the upcoming iPhone XR successor might get a major camera boost. The current-generation model has a single 12MP wide-angle lens. However, sources close to Macotakara claim the iPhone XR 2 will have both a wide-angle lens and a telephoto lens. Notably, the existing iPhone XS has the same camera arrangement.

Previously reliable Apple Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that the iPhone XR sequel would have a 6.1-inch LCD display. However, there will be some changes. Apple will launch the new iPhones with bigger batteries and improved Face ID. As far as the iPhone XI and iPhone XI Max are concerned, both phones will get a triple-camera setup. It is also possible that all three new iPhones will come with USB-C to Lightning cables and 18-w USB C power adapters, the report said.

The iPhone XR has been unstoppable, ever since it made its debut last year alongside the iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max. The smartphone’s success shows that there is a demand for a product such as the iPhone XR, which offers a lot of value to people who are keen on buying a flagship phone but not ready to pay $1000. Right now, the iPhone XR retails for Rs 59,990.

There’s no word on when Apple will launch the iPhone XI, iPhone XI Max and iPhone XR 2, but the company most certainly will hold an event in early September.