Next Apple iPad Pro might come with triple-lens camera setup

Don’t be surprised to see a triple-camera setup on the next-generation iPad Pro. The information comes from Japanese blog Mac Otakara, who sites a supplier within China. If true, the 2019 iPad Pro could get top-notch photography experience similar to the rumoured iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max.

Advertising

As per the unconfirmed report, Apple is currently planning to release two iPad Pro models. The launch will take place in October at a separate hardware event. The big thing, of course, is a square-shaped camera module on the rear. This time though, there will be three cameras on the rear.

Just like the upcoming iPhone 11, the next-generation iPad Pro will have a primary lens, the secondary camera with a telephoto lens and the third lens will have a wide-angle lens. The triple camera setup on the iPad Pro’s rear would allow for better-augmented reality (AR) experience. And let’s not forget: Apple has been pushing Augmented reality (AR) gaming on the iPad so hard. So it makes perfect sense for Apple to add multiple camera lenses on the future models of iPad Pro.

Another purpose of releasing an iPad Pro with three rear-facing cameras is to bring the same level of photography experience one would usually get with the iPhone. It may seem like a bizarre decision, but the truth is that people do take pictures using their iPads. Samsung is another company that has recently added two rear-facing cameras on the flagship Galaxy Tab S6. It just shows that there is an increasing number of users who would want to see superior cameras on tablets.

Advertising

The report also notes that a 10.2-inch iPad will have a dual-camera lens. The setup will be similar to what you get on the iPhone 11R, a sequel to the iPhone XR.

The new iPad Pro models and the sixth-generation non-pro iPad are rumoured to launch in October. Last year, Apple updated its iPad Pro lineup by launching two models: 12.9-inch and 11-inch. The new iPads may get released alongside the 16-inch MacBook Pro.