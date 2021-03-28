New Xiaomi Mi Mix smartphone to launch on March 29: All you need to know

The new Xiaomi Mi Mix device will be the first since the Mi Mix Alpha. (Express Photo)

Xiaomi hasn’t refreshed the flagship Mi Mix series smartphones in about two years now. However, rumours around the web suggest that the brand could be bringing back the Mi Mix series with not just a big screen but a folding one. Speculation suggests that the new phone could be called the Mi Mix 4 Pro Max or the Mi Mix Fold, the second of which sounds much more likely.

Here’s everything we know about the Mi Mix Fold so far.

Before we get into rumours and speculations, Xiaomi has officially confirmed the return of the Mi Mix series in a new launch. The launch, to be held on March 29 was confirmed by the brand via its Weibo handle. The new Mix phone is expected to be launched alongside the Mi 11 Ultra. Check out the post below.

The Xiaomi Mi Mix Ultra is expected to launch alongside the Mi 11 Ultra on March 29. (Image Source: Weibo) The Xiaomi Mi Mix Ultra is expected to launch alongside the Mi 11 Ultra on March 29. (Image Source: Weibo)

Earlier leaks had suggested that that the Mi Mix Fold could have a folding display on the outside, however, newer leaks suggest an inward folding screen. This could give the phone a similar design to the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2. Not a lot more is known about the phone’s display yet. However, leaked images suggest that a crease will be visible down the centre of the screen.

Coming to internal specifications, the device is unsurprisingly expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset coupled with 12GB or 16GB RAM and possibly 256GB storage. A 4,500mAh battery is expected on the device with support for 65W fast wired charging.

For the camera optics, a leaked image has shown the presence of a triple camera setup on the device. This setup could include a 50MP main sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide sensor, and another 48MP camera with 5X or 2X optical zoom.

With just a day left for the launch date, it remains to be seen whether these specifications hold true. The launch on March 29 will be China-only and it is as of now not known if the Mi Mix Fold, or whatever it ends up being called, will make it to international markets including India.