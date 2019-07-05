Xiaomi recently launched its Mi CC9 lineup of smartphones in China including the Mi CC9 and Mi CC9e. It was being reported that the company will launch the Mi CC9 as the Mi A3 and the Mi CC9e as the Mi A3 Lite, globally. Now, a new Android One smartphone has been certified by the FCC and is quite similar to the Mi CC9e.

The FCC listing was first spotted by MySmartPrice under the model number M1906F9SH. The device recently also showed up on Singapore’s IMDA website with the same model number. The model number is also similar to that of the Mi CC9e, with the exception of the last letter, which in the later is a C.

In the image of the device posted on the FCC, the back panel consists of both the Xiaomi and Android One branding. It also has a large cutout, which is expected to hold the triple camera setup.

According to the listing, the device will sport a 6-inch AMOLED display with a full HD+ resolution. On the front, we will get to see a waterdrop notch consisting of a 32MP sensor.

Just like the Mi CC9e, it will feature an in-display fingerprint scanner and will be backed by a 4,030mAh battery.

The device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It will feature a 48MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP depth sensor.