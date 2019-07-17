New Vivo phone with 5G capabilities surfaces online

A new Vivo smartphone with 5G capabilities with the model number V1916A has been spotted on the Chinese certification website China Compulsory Certificate (CCC). The listing reveals key features of the device and it is expected to launch as the soon to launch Vivo iQoo 5G smartphone.

According to the listing, the device will come with 5G support and will also feature 44W fast charging technology. The bundled charger sports a model number, V3030A-CN and when it comes out it will become the most powerful charger to be bundled with a Vivo smartphone till date.

The device will sport a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch, which will house a 12MP selfie camera. Other than this no other details regarding the smartphone are available.

According to earlier reports, the device is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor paired with an Adreno 640 GPU. It will come with up to 12GB of RAM along with 256GB of internal storage. The device will run Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own skin on top and will be backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

It will feature a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 13MP primary sensor paired with a 12MP secondary sensor and a 2MP tertiary sensor.

As of now, the company has divulged no details regarding the phone’s specifications or availability. However, we expect it to launch within the coming weeks. It is also unknown if and when the device will be making its way to other markets including India.