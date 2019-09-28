New unfixable iOS exploit could leave millions of iPhones open to jailbreaking

A security researcher, named Axi0mX has published an iOS exploit, which lays the foundation to jailbreaking almost every single iOS device released between 2011 and 2017. Which includes most models of iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, iPod Touch, and Apple TV.

The ‘checkm8’ exploit published by Axi0mX on Github affects every Apple device with an A5 through A11 chipset. This includes all iPhones from iPhone 4S to X. The checkm8 is not an all-in-one jailbreak package, instead it provides researchers with an extensive foundation to build customised jailbreaks for every vulnerable model.

The exploit will allow researchers to completely take over the unit and run customised software, which is far beyond what Apple normally allows. It will also allow them to program apps to interact and share data in ways that Apple’s protections usually preclude.

Checkm8 utilises a flaw in Apple’s ‘bootrom’, memory in the processor that contains the fundamental code, which is run when the device is turned on. The vulnerability was found by reverse-engineering and examining a patch Apple released in summer 2018 for the iOS 12 beta.

Bootrom is an essential part of the system, hence its vulnerability can allow researchers to create extremely powerful jailbreaks that don’t depend on vulnerabilities specific to a particular iOS version.

This vulnerability has major implications for iOS device security as bad actors can abuse it. It will allow attackers to wipe, jailbreak and install malware on peoples iPhones. However, they would require physical contact with the victims iPhones.

The vulnerability does not break Apple’s Secure Enclave, which holds the keys to decrypt data already on the device. Another good thing is that the compromise ends when someone reboots the device.