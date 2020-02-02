New Samsung patent hints at improved night mode is coming to Galaxy S20

The Galaxy S10 series has an ISO range of 3200 at the max level, but the Galaxy S20 may offer a maximum ISO of 6400 or even higher. The Galaxy S10 series has an ISO range of 3200 at the max level, but the Galaxy S20 may offer a maximum ISO of 6400 or even higher.

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S20 lineup is set to be announced just two weeks from now. We know what it will look like, we know most of the specifications, and we also know when it will go on sale. According to the latest information, Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series will come with a “Super ISO” feature that should drastically improve low-light photography.

A new patent filed by Samsung (via LetsGoDigital) for a “Super ISO” feature in the United Kingdom’s Intellectual Property Office (IPO), indicates that the company might use the term to promote the high ISO range in the new flagship lineup. Though exact details aren’t clear, it appears that the Galaxy S20 will feature improved exposure settings for low-light photography.

What is ISO in photography?

In digital photography, the ISO rating is an indicator of how sensitive a camera’s image sensor is to light at specific settings. Lower ISO value indicates your sensor is less sensitive to light. Higher ISO numbers indicate increased sensitivity to light. The Galaxy S10 series has an ISO range of 3200 at the max level, but the Galaxy S20 may offer a maximum ISO of 6400 or even higher. Combined with a large camera sensor and high ISO means, the Galaxy S20 would be better in low-light scenarios.

Despite this, the Galaxy S20 would still be lagging behind the competition in terms of numbers. The Huawei P30 Pro can reach ISO of 409,600, while the Sony Xperia 1 offers a maximum ISO range of 128,800.

Needless to say, it’s important to keep in mind that this is a patent for time being, and there’s no guarantee Samsung wants to add this feature in the upcoming flagship. However, if Samsung brings Super ISO to the Galaxy S20, it would help the company to position the flagship against the likes of the iPhone 11 and Pixel 4.

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy S20, S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra on February 11 in San Francisco. The high-profile launch event will also saw the arrival of the Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone as well as the Galaxy Buds+ wireless earbuds.

