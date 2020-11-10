New Redmi Note 9 phones expected on November 11: All you need to know

The new Redmi Note 9 series is expected in China on November 11, which is tomorrow. Lu Weibing, General Manager of Redmi brand and President of Xiaomi China, has hinted at the launch of the new Redmi devices, but hasn’t provided any clear details. The launch event will kick off at 7:00PM in China, which is 4:30 PM in India. Weibing has also asserted on Weibo that we will see “a variety of good products with surprise prices.”

The company is widely rumoured to reveal the Redmi Note 9 5G and Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G phones, which have already made an appearance on TENAA, China’s official certification agency. While the leaks hint that there will be three Redmi Note 9 series devices, the details of only two models are currently available.

The new smartphones are likely to come with slightly better specifications and 5G support. One of them is also rumoured to feature Samsung’s ISOCELL HM2 sensor. This means that you might get to see a 108-megapixel primary camera on the high-end version. Let’s take a look at the leaked specifications of the Redmi Note 9 5G and Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G.

Redmi Note 9 5G specifications, features (expected)

As per the specs sheet leaked on TENAA, the Redmi Note 9 5G could arrive with a 6.53-inch full-HD+ IPS display. Under the hood, Xiaomi is expected to pack a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor. It will be backed by up to 8GB RAM, and up to 256GB of onboard storage. At the back, there could be a triple rear camera setup, including a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The listing shows the handset will offer a 4,900mAh battery. It is listed with model number M2007J22C.

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G features, specs (expected)

The Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, on the other hand, carries M2007J17C model number. As this is a Pro version, the company is said to offer a slightly bigger screen. The site suggests that the 5G device will sport a 6.67-inch full-HD+ display and will draw power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor. It will be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. It is said to pack a 4,720mAh battery and a 108-megapixel primary rear sensor.

