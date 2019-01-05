New “Redmi by Xiaomi” smartphone spotted on TENAA, could launch on Jan 10

Xiaomi recently announced that its Redmi series will be a new sub-brand. The company is set to host a launch event in China on January 10, where it will launch the first smartphone under Redmi sub-brand.

Now, this new Redmi smartphone has been listed on the certification site, TENAA with three model numbers – M1901F7C, M1901F7T, and M1901F7E. The device image corresponding these models sport a ‘Redmi by Xiaomi’ branding on the back panel, in a way similar to how ‘Poco by Xiaomi’ is written on the back panel of Poco F1. Poco is also Xiaomi’s sub-brand with Poco F1 as its first device that was launched in India last year.

According to the TENAA listing, the new Redmi smartphone will sport a 6.3-inch waterdrop notch design display. It will come with a vertically aligned dual camera setup along with a fingerprint sensor on the back, which will have a gradient colour effect. The device will be backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

There seems to be some confusion over the name of the upcoming Redmi smartphone with some reports suggesting it will be the Redmi Pro 2. Separate reports hint at Redmi 7. Xiaomi itself has not made the name official as of now.

Xiaomi CEO, Lei Jun confirmed in a post on Chinese social networking site, Weibo that Redmi will be a new sub-brand. He explained that with this sub-brand the company will be focusing on having the best price to performance ratio. Whereas the focus of Mi-series that remains under Xiaomi, will be mid to high-end smartphones.

In related news, Xiaomi might launch its next-generation flagship smartphone, Mi 9 in March priced at 2,999 Yuan (approximately Rs 30,000) according to a post on Weibo. The post suggests that the device will sport a waterdrop design notched display, a triple camera setup on the back and an in-display fingerprint scanner.