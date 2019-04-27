New Realme smartphone shows up on TENAA, here’s how it looks

Realme is working on a new smartphone, which looks like it will sport a pop-up selfie camera module. The new device has shown up on TENAA sporting the model number ‘RMX1901’. The TENAA listing only consists of images of the back and the front of the smartphone along with display size and battery specifications.

The listing does not reveal much about the specifications of the device except for the fact that it will sport a 6.5-inch full HD+ display and that it will be backed by a 3,680mAh battery.

From the images posted on TENAA, we can see that the device will come with a full-screen display, which might mean the company might integrate a motorised pop-up selfie camera into the smartphone. On the back, we can see the Realme branding along with a dual camera setup paired with an LED flash.

The back features a gradient purplish blue paint job. The right edge will sport the power button, whereas the left edge consists of the volume rockers.

In the images, we can’t see a fingerprint sensor, which might mean that the company might offer an in-display fingerprint sensor, which will also mean that the company will use OLED display technology on this smartphone. Or it can simply not provide a fingerprint sensor just like it did with the Realme 1.

In related news, the company recently launched its flagship smartphone, the Realme 3 Pro along with its budget offering, Realme C1 in India.