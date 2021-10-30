New OnePlus 7 series update fixes call screen lag issue

OnePlus has started rolling out a new update for its OnePlus 7 series, which will look to fix the call screen lag issues on the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro. The update is expected to roll out for the OnePlus 7T as well.

The smartphones were launched back in 2019 and came with flagship-level hardware at that time. The new software update version is called OxygenOS 11.0.4.1, and it is based on Android 11 as the name implies. The update brings the October security patch instead of November.

The new software update will fix a longstanding issue on these smartphones related to the incoming call interface displayed. Various users have reported the issue which pertains to them getting notified about an incoming call after a noticeable delay.

If you own a OnePlus 7 series device and have been suffering from this problem, this update should fix the issue. OnePlus has just started releasing the update, so it is possible that you might have to wait a while before you get the update.

To recall, the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro were launched in 2019. The OnePlus 7 comes with a 6.41-inch FHD(1080 x 2340 pixels) display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC and comes with up t0 12GB of RAM. The device packs a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 48MP shooter along with a 5MP secondary depth sensor.

The OnePlus 7 Pro packs a 6.67-inch QHD+(1440 x 3120 pixels) AMOLED display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC and comes with up t0 12GB of RAM.

The Pro version comes with a triple rear camera setup with a primary 48MP shooter. Other cameras on the smartphone include an 8MP telephoto shooter and a 16MP ultrawide lens.