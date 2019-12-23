New leak hints at what Apple’s iPhone 12 Pro Max might look like

A total of four iPhone models are expected to launch in 2020, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. (Image credit: Macotakara) A total of four iPhone models are expected to launch in 2020, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. (Image credit: Macotakara)

Apple’s next iPhone, believed to be known as the iPhone 12, could look a lot like the iPhone 4. Japanese blog Macotakara, which has a good track with Apple predictions, shared a 3D mockup for the upcoming model. The blog claims it has created a 3D mockup of the iPhone 12 Pro Max from a source within Chinese e-commerce platform Alibaba.

To begin with, the 3D mockup of the iPhone 12 Pro Max, if it is real, reminds us of the iPhone 4. From the sides, at least, the alleged iPhone 12 Pro Max has an uncanny resemblance to the iPhone 4. Otherwise, the external appearance of the device hasn’t changed a bit, even the dimensions have changed.

The mockup of the iPhone 12 Pro Max has a distinctive, flat look with sharper lines. The iPhone 4 also had the same flat design and sharper edges. From the front, the iPhone 12 Pro Max mockup looks just like the iPhone 11 Pro Max. Interestingly, the mockup hints at a 6.5-inch screen, while all the previous leaks suggested an increase to 6.7-inch display.

There are some design changes, though not drastic. Macotakara reports that the position of the side button is lowered by about a quarter, and the SIM slot seems to be lowered by one slot. Also, there is a mysterious magnetic connector but its purpose is unknown at the moment.

For now, of course, we’d take this 3D mockup of the iPhone 12 Pro Max with a pinch of salt. It’s too early to predict how the iPhone 12 might end up looking – after all, the launch of the next iPhone is expected in the fall of 2020.

Previous leaks have claimed that the iPhone 12 lineup will comprise of 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch models. A total of four iPhone models are expected to launch in 2020, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. He also expects all four models will supports 5G. A design overhaul is also on the cards.

