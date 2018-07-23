Tech Launches of the day: Tecno Camon iTwin, Comio X1, Lava Z61 launched in India

Comio, Tecno, and Lava have launched their respective smartphones, the Comio X1, Tecno Camon iTwin and Lava Z61 in India. Comio, Tecno, and Lava have launched their respective smartphones, the Comio X1, Tecno Camon iTwin and Lava Z61 in India.

Comio, Lava, and Tecno launched their new smartphones in the Indian market. The Chinese company Comio announced its new handset Comio X1 that features an 18:9 Full View HD+ display. Meanwhile, Tecno and Lava have unveiled their respective devices, Camon iTwin and Lava Z61 for camera enthusiasts. Here are the price, specifications and other details of the new Tecno Camon iTwin, Comio X1 and Lava Z61.

Tecno Camon iTwin: Specifications, features

Tecno Camon iTwin features a 6-inch full View HD+ (1440 x 720) IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone has an 87.48 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor paired with 3GB of RAM. It comes with 32GB native storage which can be expanded up to 128GB using microSD card. Tecno Camon iTwin boasts dual rear cameras that pack a 13MP primary camera with a wide-angle lens and a 2MP secondary depth sensing sensor. The dual cameras come with a quad LED flash and feature real portrait mode that blurs the background using a refocusing technique. Up front, it has a 13MP camera sensor that comes with AI bokeh mode and soft LED flash support. It runs HiOS based Android 8.0 and has a battery backup of 4000mAh.

Tecno Camon iTwin features a 6-inch full View HD+ (1440 x 720-pixel resolution) IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio

As for the pricing, Tecno Camon iTwin has been priced at Rs 11,499. The phone bundles Reliance Jio instant cashback offer under which users can get cashback worth Rs 2,200. Users will get 44 cashback vouchers of Rs 50 each that will be distributed at the first recharge of Rs 198 and Rs 299. The vouchers will be available via MyJio apps. In addition, Tecno is also offering one-time screen replacement, 100-days free replacement and 1 month extended warranty. The new dual camera Tecno Camon iTwin will be available for purchase across 30,000 retail stores from July 23.

Comio X1: Specifications, features

Talking about Comio’s latest handset from its X-series, the new Comio X1 features a 5.5-inch HD+ (1440 x 720) Full View IPS display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Powering the phone is a quad-core MediaTek MT6739 processor paired with 2GB of RAM. The phone has an internal storage of 16GB which is expandable up to 128GB via microSD card. Comio X1 runs Android 8.1 Oreo right out-of-the-box. As for the camera, the smartphone features a 13MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture. At the front, it has an 8MP camera sensor that comes with flash support. The front camera also features AI-powered facial recognition technology to unlock the device. It has a battery backup of 3050mAh.

Comio X1 runs Android 8.1 Oreo right out-of-the-box.

In terms of pricing, Comio X1 comes at a price of Rs 7,499. Similar to the Tecno Camon iTwin smartphone, the handset provides instant cashback offer worth Rs 2,200. In addition, Comio has partnered with Idea Cellular to provide subscribers 60GB data or 10GB per month with a recharge of Rs 199. The handset will be available for purchase via key retail stores across the country and online stores including Amazon Flipkart, Paytm, Snapdeal and ShopClues.

Lava Z61: Specifications, price

The new Lava Z61 from the Z-series features a 5.45-inch HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a quad-core processor (unspecified) clocked at 1.5GHz. Lava Z61 comes in two RAM variants- 1GB RAM and 2GB RAM. The 1GB RAM model runs Android Oreo (Go edition) meanwhile, the 2GB RAM version comes with Android 8.1 Oreo OS. The phone has an inbuilt storage of 16GB.

The new Lava Z61 features a 5.45-inch HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio.

As for the camera, the Lava Z61 sports an 8MP rear camera sensor and comes with a ‘Sharp Click’ technology which the company claims will allow users to capture ‘even the smallest details.’ Up front, it has a 5MP camera that comes with LED flash support and Bokeh mode. Lava Z61 packs a 3000mAh battery and supports ‘AI technology’ that monitor’s the device battery consumption. The new Lava handset is priced at Rs 5,750 and it bundles Reliance Jio’s instant cashback offer of Rs 2,200. The Lava Z61 1GB RAM model will be available in more than 80,000 retail outlets in Black and Gold colour option. While the 2GB RAM model will be launched in August.

