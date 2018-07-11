Tech Launches of the day: Energizer and Detel introduce feature phones, Infinix Hot 6 Pro

A total of three feature phones along with one smartphone were launched today. A total of three feature phones along with one smartphone were launched today.

Energizer, Detel, and Infinix are a few brands that launched new phones in the market today. Energizer launched two feature phones – Energy 10+ and Energy 11, Detel launched one feature phone – D1 Gold, and Infinix launched a budget smartphone – the Hot 6 Pro.

Energizer Energy 10+ and Energy 11

Avenir Telecom launched two new long battery feature phones under the Energizer brand, the Energy 10+ and the Energy 11, which are backed by a 1,000mAh battery and a 1,800mAh battery respectively. The company claims that the Energy 10+ will be able to offer users 7 hours of talk time and 5 days of standby time. Whereas, the Energy 11 offers up to 12.5 hours of talk time and 9 days of standby time. Both the devices support dual SIM cards along with an SD card. The devices support VGA cameras on both back and front. They are powered by the low power MediaTek MT6261D processor and sport a QVGA display.

Detel D1 Gold

Detel today launched a feature phone in India namely the D1 Gold, the device features a golden coloured body with a crystal keypad. The device is priced at Rs 999 and will be made available to users via B2BAdda.com an e-commerce platform. It sports a 2.4-inch LCD display. It features cameras on both the front and back with an LED flash. The device is backed by a 1,500mAh battery.

Infinix Hot 6 Pro

Infinix today launched the new Hot 6 Pro in the Indian market at Rs 7,999 which will be made available exclusively on Flipkart. The device sports a 5.99-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 chip paired with the Adreno 308 GPU. The Hot 6 Pro comes with 3GB of RAM along with 32GB of internal storage. All of this is backed by a 4,000mAh battery. Coming to the cameras, the smartphone features a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a primary 13MP wide-angle sensor paired with a secondary 2MP sensor. On the front, it sports a 5MP camera for selfies along with a LED flash. If you want to know how the device performs in real life, you can read our review.

