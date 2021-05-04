New iPad mini likely to launch in second half of 2021, top Apple analyst predicts

The next-generation iPad mini has apparently been delayed until the second half of 2021, a top Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted Monday. Kuo believes the sixth-generation iPad mini has been possibly delayed due to supply chain constraints.

The iPad mini holds a special place in Apple’s iPad lineup. The 8-inch screen size seems perfect for smaller hands and travelling. Since the iPad mini supports Apple Pencil, the device can be used to take notes. Apple updated the iPad Mini (5th generation) in 2019 with an A12 Bionic processor. The entry-level iPad mini starts at Rs 34,900.

Apple has been rumoured to launch a new iPad mini for months, featuring a slightly different appearance. The device is said to feature a bigger screen, up from 7.9 inches to 8.4 inches. But don’t expect it to have the flat-edge design of the iPad Pro or the new iPad Air. The upcoming iPad mini continues to have the Touch ID home button at the bottom edge.

However, Kuo says Apple is internally working on a new version of the iPad mini model with a mini-LED display. This model won’t launch this year, however. Apple recently refreshed its iPad Pro models, and the top-end model now includes a mini-LED display. The new display technology uses thousands of tiny LEDs to create light for an LCD display. Inside the new iPad Pro is the M1 processor, the same as the one inside the MacBook Air and iMac.

Over the past few months, the iPad has been performing better than expected in terms of sales, thanks to the global pandemic. Apple posted $7.8 billion in iPad revenue in Q2 2021. That beats out Wall Street estimates of $5.6 billion.

Separately, noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said Apple plans to launch first first foldable iPhone in 2023. The foldable ‌iPhone‌ will take on similar devices from Samsung and Huawei.