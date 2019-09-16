New images of Huawei Mate 30 series surface ahead of September 19 launch

With the launch of the Huawei Mate 30 series only days away, the leaks keep coming up. This time, Evan Blass has shared the images of what he claims to be of the Mate 30 Pro, Mate 30, Mate 30 Lite and the Porsche Design edition of the Mate 30 Pro. Chinese tech giant Huawei is all set to launch the upcoming Mate 30 series on September 19 in Munich, Germany.

As per Blass, Huawei is going to show off four new smartphones on Thursday. Sitting at the top-end will be the Mate 30 Pro. This is the flagship smartphone that will take on the iPhone 11 Pro and Galaxy Note 10+ in terms of camera and performance. The images suggest the phone will have a waterfall-like screen that will curve on the left and the right side. The same bezel-less, curved screen will be seen on Vivo’s Nex 3.

Flip the phone, and you will notice a circular camera cutout that houses four lenses, including two 40MP shooters, an 8MP lens and a time-of-flight sensor. Like last year’s Mate 20 Pro, the Mate 30 Pro has a wide notch on top of the display. The notch will reportedly include an improved 3D facial recognition tech that rivals Apple Face ID.

Next up is the Mate 30, which is said to offer a non-curved display and a small notch. The standard version will likely feature a circular housing on the back for a quad-camera setup. Both smartphones will be powered by the Kirin 990 processor. Expect Huawei to launch 5G variants of both smartphones on Thursday.

Other than the Mate 30 Pro and Mate 30, Huawei is also expected to launch the Mate 30 Lite. This smartphone is going to have a different design compared to the Mate 30 Pro and Mate 30 Pro. The image shows the Mate 30 Lite has a square camera array on the rear and a fingerprint scanner. One can also see the punch-hole front-facing camera on the Mate 30 Lite. Blass claims the phone is said to be the same as Nova i5 Pro, which was released in China in July. If that’s the case, then the Mate 30 Lite will be powered by the Kirin 810 processor.

Last but not least, Huawei is also preparing to introduce the Porsche edition of Mate 30 Pro. The luxury smartphone will come in black and red colour options.

Aside from the design of the Mate 30 series, we do not know what operating system powers the new phones. Amid a ban on US companies supplying its tech, Huawei has a few options in the hand. It can use Android as the default operating system, but will miss on Google’s core apps like Maps, YouTube, Search, etc. Another option in front of Huawei is to go with HarmonyOS, which is developed in-house. However, Huawei has said multiple times that it doesn’t want to release a smartphone with HarmonyOS anytime soon.