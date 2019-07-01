New Huawei Mate 30 Pro leak suggests massive design change is coming

Huawei is exploring a new design language for the Mate 30 Pro and a recently-discovered picture provide us a quick glimpse into how the future model could look like. A picture of the rear glass panel of the upcoming Mate 30 Pro has surfaced on Chinese social network Weibo, revealing the cutout for a circular camera module.

This is the first time we are seeing the leaked image of the Mate 30 Pro with circular camera cluster. Last year’s Mate 20 Pro featured a large, square camera bump on the back.

The back of the phone reminds us of the Nokia 1020, a phone that featured a circular protrusion containing the lens and flash. In this case, we are expecting the Mate 30 Pro to feature at least four camera lenses and flash. Though the circular camera ring appears to be a bit smaller than the one seen on the Nokia 1020.

Other details, including the phone’s specifications, are not known at the moment. But it’s certain that the Mate 30 Pro will feature top-of-the-line specifications and features. Expect the phone to sport a 90Hz display, Huawei’s 7nm Kirin 985 chipset, up to 12GB RAM, four rear-facing cameras with 10x optical zoom, and long battery life. With the US administration lifting the ban on Huawei, it is likely the next-generation Mate smartphone will run on Google’s Android Q.

Huawei usually announces the new Mate flagship in October, so expect the Mate 30 Pro to launch around the same time frame. The Mate 30 Pro is expected to come with 5G support, which may arrive towards the end of the year, according to previous reports. It goes without saying that some skepticism is recommended, given the fact that the launch of Mate 30 Pro is months away from release.