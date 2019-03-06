New features for MIUI 10 and MIUI 11 revealed, to include system-wide dark mode, Dolby sound

On the website dedicated to Xiaomi’s custom skin MIUI, the Chinese smartphone maker has revealed a list of features that it plans to bring to its user interface. The listed features are expected to enrol as part of the current MIUI 10 skin on most of Xiaomi smartphones, whereas the rest are planned for the next-generation MIUI 11.

Advertising

Developers working on MIUI update the post on the forum on a regular basis to highlight what Xiaomi has been working on. As of now there are more than 28 features that are being worked on, while the forum lists 35 features planned for the future. The post also lists features that are being considered as well as popular suggestions that could not be adopted.

Watch: 48MP camera of Redmi Note 7 Pro

New features coming to MIUI 10

Xiaomi is working on features like Dolby sound, super power saving function, improved garbage cleaning, system-wide Dark mode, ability to lock an app using face or fingerprint lock, option to adjust font and display sizes separately. There is also battery charging status on the information screen, and the ability to wake up device screen using voice commands among others which will be included in the current version of the MIUI, that is MIUI 10.

New features planned for MIUI 11

Apart from these features, functionality to delete an APK file after installing the app, children mode, support for cropping photos in 18:9 aspect ratio, shortcut to increase the screen lit time, option to cancel the sleep timer countdown sound, dynamic clock optimisation, ability to add text when dragging the cursor magnifier, sleep reminder function, and addition of emergency contact information displayed on lock screen in the next generation MIUI 11 among others.

Also read | Xiaomi MIUI 10 v8.11.8 update will offer Google Camera app support: Report

Advertising

Back in June last year, Xiaomi launched MIUI 10 as its new custom ROM for a number of Mi and Redmi series devices. It is expected the new custom ROM MIUI 11 will arrive somewhere around June-July this year.