New evidence suggests the Galaxy S11 may pack a periscope camera

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S11 could be all about the camera, according to a new report. Sources close to GalaxyClub suggests the phone’s telescope lens may use a periscope to bring distant objects closer with minimum loss in quality.

According to GalaxyClub, the Galaxy S11 is being developed internally with the codename “Hubble”, which is a reference to the famous Hubble Space Telescope. This could mean that Samsung is giving extra emphasis on the Galaxy S11’s camera, which most recent reports also claim.

A few leaks claim the Galaxy S11 will feature a periscope-like telephoto lens, allowing the device to capture 5x optical zoom and 10x hybrid zoom. If the rumours turn out to be true, then the Galaxy S11 could be a major improvement over the Galaxy S10, which allows 2x optical zoom.

But Samsung wouldn’t be the first smartphone maker to use a periscope-type lens on a smartphone. Huawei’s P30 Pro also comes with a 5x optical zoom into the device. Even the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom offers an amazing 5x optical zoom through a new periscope-style telephoto lens.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Samsung bought Corephotonics, the company behind Huawei P30 Pro’s periscope lens. Though the South Korean major never confirmed that report.

It goes without saying that Samsung is lagging behind Apple, Google, and Huawei in the camera tech. The company needs a high-profile smartphone soon that could challenge iPhone 11 Pro or Pixel 4 on the camera front. Reports suggest the Galaxy S11 could be the one, which is said to sport a 108MP camera lens that uses the company’s own ISOCELL technology. This is the same camera lens, which is also being used in Xiaomi’s recently launched Mi CC9 Pro.