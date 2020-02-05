New Apple patent suggests it’s working on foldable iPhone or iPad

A newly published patent suggests that Apple is thinking of a solution to solve the folding phone creasing problem. A newly published patent suggests that Apple is thinking of a solution to solve the folding phone creasing problem.

Apple has filed a new patent that indicates that the company is at least considering a foldable device. The patent, first spotted by Apple Insider, is titled “Electronic devices with flexible displays and hinges.”

A newly published patent suggests that Apple is thinking of a solution to solve the folding phone creasing problem. According to the patent, Apple’s solution includes a “hinge mechanism that may be used to ensure adequate separation between the first and second portions when the housing is bent.”

Simply put, when the user unfolds their foldable device, the flaps will move into cover the gap, and then retract when the device is closed. So basically, a pair of flaps have been designed to prevent the display from creasing. The patent seems to hint that Apple has found a solution to that problem, though.

The biggest challenge with today’s foldable phones, be it the Galaxy Fold or Motorola Razr, is the issue of creasing. Right now, there is no way to avoid the crease. If Apple manages to remove the crease from the display, it would solve a problem a big problem.

This isn’t the first patent filed Apple has filed related to the foldable device. In fact, Apple has filed a number of patents in the foldable tech space, which possibly indicates that the Cupertino company may have a foldable iPhone or iPad in the works. This doesn’t mean that Apple is closer to launch a foldable device. Big tech companies like Apple often file patents to secure intellectual property (IP).

But one thing is clear Apple seems interested to make foldable devices. Investment bank UBS had earlier predicted that Apple could launch a foldable iPhone or iPad in 2021.

