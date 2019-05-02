New Apple patent hints at revival of Touch ID with in-display fingerprint scanner

Apple could be working on bringing back Touch ID using the newer generation of in-display fingerprint scanners, according to a series of patents that have been spotted online. Patently Apple, which is known for tracking patents from the iPhone maker has put out a new report on the US Patent and Trademark Office granting the patent to Apple for a possible Touch ID alternative.

According to the report, the Touch ID feature would allow users to simply touch the display for biometric authentication. In-display fingerprint sensors are not exactly new. Players like Samsung, vivo, Oppo, OnePlus have also implemented various forms of the technology on their smartphones. Samsung is the first company to offer an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor under the display on its Galaxy S10 series, which is from Qualcomm.

Coming to Apple’s patent, which is titled “Methods of biometric imaging of input surfaces”, this explains of an acoustic imaging system, which can capture the image of a fingerprint of a user when they place it on the display. The new technology would work by mapping the ridges of the user’s fingerprint to the input surface.

It also looks like this patent might go beyond just tracking fingerprints. It could also be used to get an image of the palm, ear, cheek, face, adds the report.

An earlier report from Patently Apple, had said that the Apple was also granted a patent for the use of optical image sensors for authentication/verification in electronic devices. It has been reported that the next generation of Touch ID could work under an OLED display and might even appear on future Apple Watches, MacBooks, the rumoured mixed reality headset, etc.

The report said Apple was working on the patent since 2013. It should be noted that Touch ID is available on the MacBook Pro right now.

With its new range of iPhones and the newer iPads, Apple is only offering one kind of biometric authentication, which is Face ID. Touch ID was last seen on the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus and it was embedded in the home button.