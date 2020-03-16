Never Settle for the present: OnePlus bets big on 5G

“5G is a top priority in our product strategy,” Lau pointed out. “5G is a top priority in our product strategy,” Lau pointed out.

It is the network of the future. One that will deliver data at such amazing speeds that current connectivity will almost seem sluggish in comparison. You will be able to download the content of an entire DVD in seconds, and connections will happen almost instantly. We are talking of the bold new world of 5G which is set to dominate our lives in the coming days. But of course, all the tech in the world is of little use if one does not have the means to utilise it. Which is why the company that Never Settles is investing heavily in 5G.

Yes, OnePlus, the company that has spurred a number of innovations in the mobile and consumer tech sector, has decided to make sure that its community is ready for the 5G revolution. The company has already launched its first 5G phones, the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren edition and the OnePlus 7 Pro. And has confirmed that its next product series will include a full lineup of 5G devices. “We’re proud to be among the first smartphone manufacturers to have full 5G line up for our next launch,” Pete Lau, Founder and CEO, OnePlus had announced, calling it a “milestone both for OnePlus and our users.”

Having begun its research on 5G way back in 2016, OnePlus is well placed to ride the next generation network revolution. The brand has invested almost USD 30 million to scale up 5G research and development labs. Its investment in 5G is a reflection of the brand’s commitment to never being content with the status quo (reflected in its motto, “Never Settle”). Its very first product, the OnePlus One was a 4G enabled device even though 4G was not very popular at the time of its launch. Since then, the brand has been at the forefront of innovation, whether it was using innovative textures on its devices, bringing down prices of flagship-level hardware, coming up with innovative software solutions and even popularising displays with high refresh rates.

“5G is a top priority in our product strategy,” Lau pointed out. “We have been investing in 5G for years, and we plan to further develop application scenarios based?on the daily usage habits of users, such as cloud gaming, cloud videos and cloud storage services.”

Driving OnePus’ 5G efforts are its 5G labs located in Shenzhen and Taipei, which support both hardware and software research and development. Their scope includes research and development in areas like radio frequency (RF) circuits, antennas and multi-media (camera, audio, and display), and also conducting software research for communication protocol, throughput optimization, performance, power, stability and user scenario testing. They can also support regulation certification and operator access pre-testing, helping to promote 5G adoption. OnePlus is also conducting 5G testing efforts in its R&D centre in Hyderabad. In essence, the labs are committed to achieving better user experiences of 5G technology on OnePlus’ devices. Pete Lau is confident that the brand’s commitment to R&D in 5G will enable the brand to “bring a faster and smoother user experience with 5G.”

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news

He also expects the 5G era to totally change the way in which we use smartphones. “The smartphone experience will go through a dramatic development,” he explained. “5G’s low latency and enhanced cloud services will undoubtedly help us achieve truly interconnected experience, while also providing exciting developments in areas like gaming, which are vitally important for OnePlus’ tech-savvy users.”

The 5G era is on its way. And spearheading it already is the brand that believes in never settling. Even as others wait for the highway of the future to be built, OnePlus is already working on vehicles that will race on it. And they won’t just be McLaren editions!

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd