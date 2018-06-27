MWC Shanghai 2018: Vivo’s TOF 3D Sensing Technology showcased

Vivo’s TOF 3D Sensing Technology is said to capture 300,000 sensor points, which is 10 times the number of Structured Light Technology that we saw on FaceID on Apple iPhone X. Vivo’s TOF 3D Sensing Technology is said to capture 300,000 sensor points, which is 10 times the number of Structured Light Technology that we saw on FaceID on Apple iPhone X.

Vivo showcased its Time of Flight (TOF) 3D Sensing Technology at the ongoing MWC Shanghai. The technology, aimed at enhancing consumer lifestyle experiences offer new immersion level in imaging, AR (Augmented Reality) and human-machine interaction. Vivo’s TOF 3D Sensing Technology is said to accurately map objects at up to three meters in front of it, which will enable new opportunities in facial, gesture and motion recognition, 3D photography and AR.

Vivo’s TOF 3D Sensing Technology is said to capture 300,000 sensor points, which is 10 times the number of Structured Light Technology that we saw on FaceID on Apple iPhone X. The technology is claimed to be smaller in structure, which allows it to be easily embedded in a smartphone. Vivo, in a press statement said the technology is not merely a proof of concept, though the company did not specify a timeline for when it could be rolled out. The technology, which has been tested, meets industry standards required for integration with current apps, according to Vivo.

Also Read: OnePlus 6, Vivo X21, Oppo F7, Honor 10: How to hide the notch in the new Android phones

Among real world application of Vivo’s TOF 3D Sensing Technology, when combined with AR capabilities, could allow users to try on clothes virtually with enhanced 3D virtual fitting. It can also help track gestures for mixed reality (MR) games. When used with AR recognition, the technology could let people capture entire objects using 3D modelling, post which entire objects can be scanned and recreated digitally.

“From last year’s debut of In-Display Fingerprint Scanning Technology, the recent launch of the truly bezel-less Vivo NEX, to our ground-breaking TOF 3D Sensing technology, we continue to forge ahead and evolve towards the truly intelligent future by opening new ways for the AI to help the consumer. By combining TOF 3D Sensing Technology with AI, we will continue to explore new possibilities for a better future,” said Alex Feng, Senior Vice President of Vivo in a press statement.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd