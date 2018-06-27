MWC Shanghai 2018: Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 632, 439 and 429 mobile platforms

Snapdragon 632, Snapdragon 439 and Snapdragon 429 to power mid-range to entry level devices Snapdragon 632, Snapdragon 439 and Snapdragon 429 to power mid-range to entry level devices

Qualcomm has unveiled three new mobile platforms at Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018. They include Snapdragon 632, Snapdragon 439 and Snapdragon 429 for mid-range to entry level devices. Built around advanced FinFET process technology, these three SoCs promise better performance, enhanced connectivity and battery life as compared to their predecessors. They are also AI capable with support for Qualcomm Neural Processing SDK and Android NN.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 632

The Snapdragon 632 sits right in between the Snapdragon 626 and Snapdragon 636 platforms. At its crux are eight Kryo 250 cores clocked at 1.8GHz each along with Adreno 506 GPU for graphics. Qualcomm has opted for the newer Kryo cores but interestingly, has retained the same GPU found on the 626 SoC instead of opting for the Adreno 509 that accompanies the 636 SoC. Despite that, the company claims that the 632 platform will deliver 10% better GPU performance with an overall 40% increase in system performance as compared to Snapdragon 626.

On the photography front, the Snapdragon 632 chip can support up to a single 24MP unit or dual 13MP cameras. With X9 LTE modem, the platform is capable of supporting Dual SIM Dual VoLTE networks. The chipset can handle a full HD+ display.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 439

Snapdragon 439 is the logical successor of Snapdragon 435 platform. It is built around eight Cortex A53 cores, out of which four are performance cores clocked at 1.95GHz with other four being efficiency cores clocked at 1.45GHz. As the name suggests, the performance cores do the heavy lifting while the efficient cores handle the not so intensive tasks and prolong battery life. Again, it retains the Adreno 505 GPU found on its predecessor.

The Snapdragon 439 is armed with X6 LTE modem. The company claims a 20% jump in graphics performance and a 25% jump in system performance as compared to Snapdragon 435 platform with faster app launch times and extended battery life. As for cameras, it can either support a single 21MP unit or 8MP+8MP dual cameras. Just like the Snapdragon 632, this one can handle a full HD+ display too.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 429

Snapdragon 429 succeeds the Snapdragon 425 SoC, and there are some notable jump in numbers. While this is still a quad-core platform with four Cortex A53 cores, the clock speed has shot up to 1.95GHz per core from 1.4GHz in the 425 chip. That along with an Adreno 504 GPU are expected to provide a 25% jump in system performance and a whopping 50% jump in graphics performance as compared to its predecessor. This too comes with X6 LTE modem. It can handle a single 16MP camera or dual 8MP cameras and a HD+ display.

