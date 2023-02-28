MWC 2023: OnePlus unveils new tech to keep your smartphones cool by 20 degrees while gaming

Most modern smartphones come with powerful processors, capable of handling games with high-fidelity graphics. However, a majority of these smartphones also depend on a passive cooling solution, possibly with a liquid vapour chamber. Hence, even a gaming-centric smartphone too is likely to get warm while in action.

This is due to the fact that the phone has a very limited area to cool off. As the phone gets warm, the processor underclocks impacting the performance. OnePlus recently showcased its concept phone with a PC-like liquid cooling solution at MWC 2023. The company also demonstrated a dedicated liquid cooler which can be used on almost any smartphone.

The OnePlus 45W liquid cooler attaches to a smartphone and improves heat dissipation. While a smartphone external cooler is not a new tech by any means, OnePlus’s implementation of the same is a tad different from the rest. Unlike what we have seen on the Asus ROG Phone 6 (review), where, you attach a clip with a fan inside, the clip part of the OnePlus 45W liquid cooler is very light at just 75 grams.

The cooler comes with four gear push button (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia / Indian Express) The cooler comes with four gear push button (Image credit: Anuj Bhatia / Indian Express)

On top of that, it also does not blow hot air at the user’s hand. To make this product efficient, OnePlus has added an option to choose the amount of cooling required and to reduce noise. This indicates that the OnePlus 45W liquid cooler might get really loud when used at full speed.

The company claims that the OnePlus 45W liquid cooler can reduce the phone temperature by 20 degrees. Do note that, while it should work on any phone, it is expected to offer the best performance when placed directly on top of the processor. Besides, 45W is a lot of power, whereas, a high-end gaming laptop CPU will have a similar TDP, hence, it is likely to consume a lot of electricity.

As of now, this is just a concept and there is no information on the launch of the same. Considering the technology involved in making this cooler, it could easily cost more than a mid-range smartphone if it ever launches.