MWC 2022: Samsung to Vivo to Oppo, here’s what to expect

The Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona, one of the world’s largest trade shows around smartphones and telecommunication technology, is taking place February 28 and March 2. The event was delayed last year due to the pandemic, and cancelled altogether in 2020 when the pandemic began. But MWC is back in full force this year and it will be a live-in person event, though companies will also hold virtual conferences.

Smartphone companies such as Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, Realme are all expected to host their own keynotes at the event. Here’s a look at what to expect from them.

Oppo: Find X5 series

Oppo will showcase a new connectivity product, new mobile technologies and R&D achievements in augmented reality (ARE) and 5G, along with some high-end flagship products. The company’s Find X5 series will also make an appearance at the MWC 2022. It will be unveiled on February 24, just ahead of the MWC tradeshow. Oppo will also create a “virtual playground for tech enthusiasts” that will allow fans to experience the brand’s exhibition. Oppo has announced a partnership with Hasselblad as well, and this will be powering the camera on the new phone.

Realme GT 2 Series

Realme CEO Madhav Sheth had earlier hinted that the company’s flagship GT 2 series will be unveiled soon. The company confirmed it in a blog post where it announced that it will be releasing new additions to the series with improvements in imaging, processing power and the device’s display during an event scheduled for February 28.

It will also reportedly have two 50 MP sensors for its primary and ultra-wide cameras along with a third 40X macro lens. The higher-end Realme GT 2 Pro will have a larger 6.7 inch 2k AMOLED LTPO display with a 120 Hz variable refresh rate.

Samsung

Samsung’s MWC event will be streamed online on YouTube, according to a blog post made by the company earlier today. The company also shared an invite for the same event as an animated GIF image which features graphic imagery of various Samsung devices including what is presumably a Galaxy Z Flip, a Galaxy Z Fold, a Galaxy Tab with a stylus, a Galaxy Watch and a Samsung laptop computer.

According to The Verge, the appearance of the last product in the animated image is a hint at Samsung’s plans to launch the Galaxy Book Pro during the event. The foldable phones are typically launched during the second half of the year, so these are unlikely to make an appearance at MWC.