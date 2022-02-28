MWC 2022: Realme launches flagship GT 2 Pro; GT Neo 3 will come with 150W charging

Realme has introduced its flagship GT Pro 2 smartphone at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022. The company also announced that its upcoming GT Neo 3 smartphone will come with 150W ‘UltraDart Charge’ technology, which will charge the phone to 50 per cent in just five minutes. The GT Neo 3 will come to the Indian market in the second quarter of 2022.

Calling the GT 2 Pro a “much more ambitious project” for the Realme brand, Madhav Sheth, VP of Realme and President of Realme International Business Group, said they were hoping to offer another choice to consumers. Sheth admitted that the segment was dominated by Apple and Samsung.

“We have used a 150-degree wide-angle camera, which is 50MP. I think that’s one of the most amazing features of this particular device. The phone is loaded with all the top features and I believe that we will be able to create more choices for the users in this price segment,” he told indianexpress.com.

He also pointed out that the phone would run Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 offering several customisation options to customers along with complete control over privacy.

Regarding the 150W fast charging, Sheth stressed that this would not be the only selling point of the device. Rather the company sees it as a feature that can bring peace of mind to a user’s mind. “In today’s world, what people want is to stay connected. Fast charging is just one of the technologies which is a touchpoint for the consumers, which enhances the consumer experience and gives complete peace of mind. We want to ensure that this is not just about a marketing concept,” he added.

He also said that the brand plans to bring more ecosystem devices to the country such as audio products, wearables, laptops, tablets, and TVs.

Realme GT 2 Pro specifications, price

Realme GT 2 Pro is the company’s most premium flagship to date. It has a starting price of Euro 649 or nearly $725. For India, this comes to Rs 54,000 approximately, though the official price for the market is yet to be announced. GT 2 will start at Euro 449. Realme GT 2 Pro is powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, while GT 2 will be powered by the Snapdragon 888.

GT 2 Pro gets a 6.7-inch AMOLED 2K resolution display, with the brand using low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) 2.0 technology, which allows for the refresh rate to auto-adjust depending on the need and is also better for battery life. The refresh rate can go from 1 Hz to 120 Hz. This is a 10-bit colour display with a peak brightness of 1400 nits. The phone comes with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus on top for protection.

Realme claims the phone has improved cooling as well with a 9-layer cooling structure to ensure sustained performance without any overheating. The company states it has collaborated with world-renowned industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa to create the industry’s first bio-based polymer design.

The phone comes in four colour variants – Paper White, Paper Green, Steel Black, Titanium Blue. The rear shell of the Realme GT 2 Pro Master Edition is made of a “bio-based copolymer material,” which ensures lower carbon emissions and the source of the material is derived from “biomass waste or residue.”

The phone has a triple camera, which includes a 150-degree ultra-wide camera. Realme is using two 50MP cameras at the back; one is wide-angle and the other is ultra-wide. The third camera is a 40MP macro camera. Both 50MP cameras use the Sony IMX766 sensor and come with pixel Omni-directional PDAF and OIS features. The IMX766 comes with both optical image stabilisation for photos and electronic image stabilisation for videos. The front camera is 32MP.

The phone will come with Realme UI 3.0 with three years of OS updates. It comes with newly-designed 3D icons, our Fluid Space Design and Omojis, along with improved privacy functions like app permission control and location hiding. Realme says it is committed to providing three years of major Android OS updates and four years of Android security patches for the GT 2 series.

Realme GT 2 Pro has a 5000 mAh battery and 65W SuperDart charging. Meanwhile, GT 2 comes with similar features as that of the GT 2 Pro, including design, battery, Realme UI 3.0 and RAM. However, this one runs the Snapdragon 888 processor.

Realme GT Neo 3 with 150W charging

The company also announced that its upcoming Realme GT Neo 3 will come with 150W charging, which will bring the phone to a 50 per cent charge in just five minutes. The company will also debut its UltraDart Charging Architecture (UDCA), the world’s first 100W-200W smart device charging architecture. Realme says it will focus on mass producing phones with this technology.

Realme’s UDCA can support charging powers between 100W and 200W. It employs Multi Boost Charge Pumps to boost the charging current, thus allowing the smartphone to be charged faster. UDCA will be safe and come with long battery life, claims the company. Realme GT Neo 3 will be the first charging smartphone coming with a new 150W under UDCA.