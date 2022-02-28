MWC 2022: Oppo unveils 150W and 240W SuperVooc flash charging technology

At the MWC 2022 today, Oppo announced two breakthroughs in high-speed flash charging – the 150W SuperVooc with Battery Health Engine (BHE) and the 240W SuperVooc flash charge technology.

Oppo has integrated its in-house developed BHE within the 150W SuperVooc flash charge, helping the battery maintain 80 percent of its original capacity and life, after as many as 1600 charge cycles. This value is double the current industry standard, providing high-speed charging while making sure the battery does not degrade soon.

On the other hand, Oppo claims that the 240W SuperVooc flash charge technology is efficient enough to power a 4,500mAh battery from 1 percent to 100 in just about 9 minutes.

“As charging science continues to develop at an ever-increasing pace, users’ expectations are responding accordingly,” said Jeff Zhang, Chief Charging Technology Scientist at Oppo. “We will continue to push the limits of high-power flash charge technologies, actively tackling emerging issues such as the deterioration of battery health, and providing users with safe, efficient, smart, and fast charging solutions that go beyond speed.”

Fresh off the 125W SuperVooc charging technology, the 150W flash charge with BHE uses direct charging technology with two charge pumps which allow users to flash charge a 4500mAh battery to 50 percent in 5 minutes, and all the way up to 100 in 15 minutes.

According to Oppo, the new adapter leverages gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor to reduce the adapter size to nearly the same as the last-gen 65W port – measuring 58 x 57 x 30mm, and weighing in about 172g.

The Battery Health Engine (BHE) is a self-developed technology, which is powered by Oppo’s custom battery management chip. It includes two key technologies – Smart Battery Health Algorithm and Battery Healing Technology, which together help improve the battery health, safety, and performance by optimising the hardware and software.

240W SuperVooc flash charging

The 240W SuperVooc is designed with 24V/10A technology on the USB Type-C interface, and complies and adjusts in accordance with the specifications on the device it is connected to. Compared to the 150W flash charging, this one uses three charge pumps, allowing users to charge a 4500mAh battery to 100 percent in just about 9 minutes.

Oppo claims that the 240W SuperVooc adopts five safety protection measures and a custom intelligent control chip that helps control the voltage, current, and temperature to deliver a safe charging solution. It is also equipped with a safety chip that monitors the battery damage via external forces, and enhanced temperature protection that makes use of 13 sensors to avoid any chances of overheating.