MWC 2020: Vivo confirms February 23 event, could launch next ‘V’ series phone

Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020 is around the corner. The world’s largest exhibition for the mobile industry, MWC 2020 edition, will begin on February 24 and continue until February 27. Like every year, in 2020 too MWC will happen in Barcelona. Smartphone manufacturer was slowly confirming their launch event and Vivo does the same. Vivo officially confirms an event for February 23, a before the MWC 2020 event officially kicks off. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has confirmed the launch event but hasn’t revealed the smartphone that it will be launching on the slated date.

The invite clearly notes the time, place and date of the event but there is no mention of the upcoming product. However, the invite does mention a big ‘V’ letter in the background, possibly hinting at the next Vivo V series. Could be yes or no. For now, there are no official words on what the ‘V’ means but there are high chances that it could be hinting at the successor to the recently launched Vivo V17 series. And if Vivo actually launches a new V series at MWC 2020 it could possibly be Vivo V19, considering the company doesn’t use even numbers to name its phones.

Vivo usually launches two V series every year. One in the beginning of the year while the other one at the end of the year. The smartphone manufacturer started 2019 with the launch of the Vivo V15 series including the Vivo V15 and the Vivo V15 Pro. In the second half of the year, Vivo launched the V17 Pro followed by the V17 earlier this month.

Vivo’s V series phones are company’s flagship phones. Alongside Vivo, Samsung is also expected to launch its 2020’s flagship S series, S11. Under the S11 series Samsung is expected to launch Galaxy S11, Galaxy S11 Plus and Galaxy S11e. The South Korean smartphone manufacturer is yet to confirm the launch date of the Galaxy S11 series. In addition to the new S series, Samsung is also expected to launch Galaxy Note 10 Lite very soon. The Note 10 Lite is expected to be a toned down version of the Galaxy Note 10, which means it will be less on specs and in turn cheaper.

