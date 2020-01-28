MWC 2020: Moto G8, G8 Power, and Edge+ expected to launch on Feb 23

The new Motorola Edge+ will be the company’s flagship model for the year, sporting an integrated stylus, similar to the Galaxy Note line from Samsung. The new Motorola Edge+ will be the company’s flagship model for the year, sporting an integrated stylus, similar to the Galaxy Note line from Samsung.

Motorola will be hosting a launch event on February 23 just a day ahead of MWC 2020 in Barcelona. The event will kick off at 7 PM CET, which converts to 11:30 PM IST. At the event, the company is expected to launch its Moto G8, Moto G8 Power and its Moto Edge+ smartphones.

According to earlier reports, the Moto G8 will sport a 6.39-inch HD+ display. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. And will be backed by a 4,000mAh battery. It is being said that the device will sport a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 16MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP macro sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor.

The Moto G8 Power will sport a smaller 6.36-inch full HD+ display with a punch hole to house the 25MP selfie camera sensor. The device will sport a quad camera setup consisting of a 16MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP macro sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and an 8MP telephoto sensor. All of this will be backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Also Read: Motorola’s advisory to Razr users: ‘Bumps and Lumps are normal’

The new Motorola Edge+ will be the company’s flagship model for the year, sporting an integrated stylus, similar to the Galaxy Note line from Samsung. The display size is unknown, however, it is being said that the device will sport a punch-hole display. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd