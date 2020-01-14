MWC 2020: Honor announces Feb 24 event, could unveil Honor V30 Pro, 9X Pro

Honor MWC 2020 event: The global variants of Honor V30 Pro and Honor 9X Pro, which were launched in China last year are expected to be announced. Honor MWC 2020 event: The global variants of Honor V30 Pro and Honor 9X Pro, which were launched in China last year are expected to be announced.

Honor is hosting an event on February 24 at the Mobile World Congress 2020 in Barcelona, Spain which will take place from February 24-February 27. Honor’s ‘All-scenario intelligence’ event starts at 17:30 CET, which is 10 pm IST on conversion. At the event, the company is expected to unveil a slew of products including smartphones, laptops, and wearables.

The global variants of Honor V30 Pro and Honor 9X Pro, which were launched in China last year are expected to be announced. The smartphones are expected to run Android 10 OS, though Google’s services will not work. Huawei, which owns Honor is already working on its own services, which might be available at a later stage. Apart from this, Honor is also speculated to launch its MagicBook 14 and 15 laptops. The company also recently announced its special edition MagicWatch 2, which could be revealed as well.

As of now, Honor has not officially unveiled details of what will be announced at its MWC event. But the invite does hint at smartphone, laptop as well as smartwatch. In fact, there could be a pair of true wireless earphones as well, reported Pocket-lint. Whether the event will be streamed live is unclear at this point.

Honor V30 Pro, which is the company’s first smartphone to be powered by its flagship Kirin 990 chipset, could be the highlight. The V30 Pro was launched alongside the V30 in China in November last year and both smartphones support 5G. Among key specifications of Honor V30 Pro are “SuperSensing” triple-camera setup at the back with 40MP Sony IMX600 main sensor, 8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB ROM, 4,100mAh battery.

Honor 9X Pro comes with HiSilicon Kirin 810 processor, notch-less display, and 4,000mAh battery. In terms of camera, it gets a triple camera setup at the back with 48MP primary sensor, 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth-sensor. Honor 9X Pro sports a glossy back cover with gradient-finish and X-shaped effect.

Honor MagicWatch 2 is already available in China as well, though its ‘special edition’ could be unveiled at MWC. The smartwatch promises two-week battery life on single charge. It is powered by Huawei’s Kirin A1 chipset and includes features like fitness tracking modes (15 of them), built-in heart rate monitor as well as sleep tracking. The smartwatch is available in 42mm and 46mm sizes.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd