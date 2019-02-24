MWC 2019: Nokia 9 PureView with five rear cameras, Nokia 4.2, 3.2, Nokia 1 Plus and Nokia 210 also launched

HMD Global has launched Nokia 9 PureView, the world’s first smartphone to feature five cameras at the back. The trend so far has been limited to a maximum of three cameras, or in some cases four cameras at the back. HMD Global claims the Nokia 9 PureView with its five cameras heralds something new in the world of computational photography. The company also showcased a feature phone Nokia 210, along with three other smartphones: Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 1 Plus.

Advertising

Nokia 9 PureView: Specifications, camera

Nokia 9 PureView is relying on shooting with all five of the sensors at the same time to stitch together the perfect image. According to the company, each single lens shoots simultaneously at the same time when a user is relying on the camera. Nokia 9 PureView has all 12MP sensors with the company using three monochromatic and two RBG sensors at the back along with the PDAF focus. The camera will shot in RAW by default, though users will be able to change this in the settings.

Watch Nokia 8.1 review

HMD Global says the Nokia 9 PureView’s software can control each lens individual. The camera can capture 60MP to 240MP of data. Nokia 9 PureView shoots in HDR mode, and in the Portrait shots the company is claiming the camera can identify 1200 layers of depth. The Nokia 9 PureView will also come with Adobe Lightroom and a new Pro user interface in the camera app.

Nokia 9 is powered by the older Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor with $699 average price, and a 2K screen without a notch, though it has top and bottom bezels. The camera comes with support up to 4K for video, but only a single lens is used for recording the video. The camera does not have OIS or optical image stabilization, only EIS or Electronic Image Stabilization for video.

Read our highlights from NOKIA 9 PUREVIEW launch in Barcelona

HMD Global says the camera lenses are all certified by Zeiss and come with the branding at the back. Like other Nokia phones, this is also an Android One phone, and runs the latest Android Pie. Nokia 9 will start shipping the week after Mobile World Congress. The phone’s starting price is $699. It also comes with IP67 rating for water and dust-resistance.

Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2: Specifications, features

Nokia 4.2 and Nokia 3.2 are the two mid-range smartphones from the company. Both are Android One branded smartphones and come with a dedicated Google Assistant button, Face Unlock feature and AI-powered imaging. The global units of the phones will also come with secure NFC, while the India variant will not have NFC.

Specifications of Nokia 4.2 are 5.71 inch display full HD+, with 2.5D glass on front and back and polycarbonate frame. It will also come with notification LED light on the power button, 13MP rear camera+5MP depth sensing secondary camera. This one runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor. The Nokia 4.2 will come in Pink sand and black colour options with a price of $169 and shipping starting in April.

Nokia 3.2 has a bigger 6.26-inch display and a polycarbonate device, with Face unlock feature. The display aspect ratio is 19:9 with HD+ resolution. The phone has a 2 day battery life with a 4000 mAh battery. It runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 processor. The rear camera is 13MP and it has a 5MP front camera. The Nokia 3.2 will come in Black and steel colour options. The average price will be $139.

Nokia 210, Nokia 1 Plus: Specifications

Nokia 210 is an internet enabled feature phone with an App Store and Opera browser pre-loaded on to it. The Nokia 210 has a 2.4-inch QVGA resolution screen, rear VGA camera, dual-SIM and a removable 1020 mAh battery. The average price will be $35.

Nokia 1 Plus is the newer variant of the previous Nokia 1 Android Go smartphone. Nokia 1 Plus runs the latest Android Go Pie edition, which is customised for phones with less than 1GB RAM. The Nokia 1 Plus has a 3D nano textured back, and is 12 per cent slimmer than the previous phone. It also comes with a 5.45-inch display with a 18:9 aspect ratio.

Advertising

The Nokia 1 Plus comes with 1GB RAM and 8GB or 16GB storage and runs the MediaTek MT6739 quad-core processor. The Nokia 1 Plus has a 2500 mAh battery. It has a 5MP front camera and an 8MP rear camera with flash. Nokia 1 Plus will come in Red, Black and Blue colour options. The average price will be $99 and it will go on sale mid-March.